SelectPdf 26.6: Excel and PowerPoint to PDF, PDF to Word, PDF/A validation and XFA forms

The cross-platform PDF library now converts Office files in both directions, checks and fixes PDF/A, PDF/UA and PDF/X, and fills XFA forms.

- Florentin Badea, SelectPdfBUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SelectPdf, a developer of HTML to PDF and PDF tools for since 2014, today released version 26.6 of SelectPdf, its cross-platform PDF library for Windows, Linux and macOS. The release converts Excel workbooks and PowerPoint presentations to PDF, converts PDF documents back to Word, Excel and PowerPoint, validates and fixes documents for PDF/A, PDF/UA and PDF/X, fills XFA forms, and sanitizes PDF files from untrusted sources.Excel and PowerPoint to PDF. A new Excel to PDF converter reads xlsx, xlsm, xls, csv and other workbook formats and prints every visible sheet as Excel prints it, with its print area, page breaks and own headers and footers, or fits a sheet's columns or rows to the page. A PowerPoint to PDF converter publishes a presentation as one page per slide, as notes pages, or as handouts with one to nine slides on a page. Both need no Office installation and no browser, run on Windows, Linux and macOS, and produce tagged, accessible documents declared as PDF/UA-1 or PDF/UA-2, as well as PDF/A and PDF/X output.PDF to Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The conversion now also runs the other way. PDF to Word writes Word, RTF, OpenDocument, HTML or Markdown, either as flowing text to edit or with every page reproduced exactly. PDF to Excel writes the document's tables as cells with typed values, a worksheet per table or per page, and PDF to PowerPoint makes a slide of every page, with tables as PowerPoint tables.Validation and preflight. A new validator checks an existing document against PDF/A (parts 1 to 4), PDF/UA-1 and PDF/UA-2, and PDF/X-1a, PDF/X-3 and PDF/X-4, and reports every rule the document fails, with what the rule requires and where the failing object is. A preflight step fixes what can be fixed for the standard required and validates the result again, listing what still needs a person, such as an image's alternative text. PDF/A and PDF/UA results match veraPDF's.XFA forms. Dynamic XFA forms, the forms that lay themselves out, can now be filled through the same field types as standard PDF forms. Setting a value runs the form's own scripts, including its calculations and validation, and the form can be saved as the same dynamic form or flattened into pages. Forms set in Myriad Pro, the default font of Adobe LiveCycle Designer, keep their layout on servers without Acrobat.Sanitizing untrusted documents. For uploads and e-mail attachments, the library can scan a PDF and report its active content, so a server can refuse a file, or remove JavaScript, actions that leave the document, embedded files, multimedia, XFA, hidden layers and private data. For the strictest cases, it can replace every page with an image of itself.More for existing documents. Documents can be split by page ranges, by bookmarks or by file size, their images extracted, and every word read with its position and font. The text, images and paths a page draws can be moved, recolored, replaced or removed, and layers added, shown, hidden or flattened. Linearized output (Fast Web View) shows the first page of a large document in the browser before the rest has arrived. The release also reads and removes a document's security, adds empty signature fields to sign later, supports certification signatures, and opens damaged PDF files that other readers open.Word to PDF closer to Word. Word documents convert with SVG pictures drawn as vectors, line spacing and fields as Word sets them, charts in their own theme colors, and more accurate Indic scripts..NET 11 and simpler deployment. SelectPdf targets 8,.NET 10 and Standard 2.0, from Framework 4.6.1 to the current releases, and 11 is now supported. A new Tools package per platform gives applications that only work with existing PDF documents the PDF tool without the Chromium engine. The free SelectPdf Community Edition, for documents up to 5 pages, adds Fast Web View, waits for web fonts that load late, and prints right-to-left pages in place. The classic SelectPdf library for Windows is updated to 26.6 as well.Availability and pricing. SelectPdf 26.6 is available now on NuGet as SelectPdf (commercial) and HtmlToPdf (free Community Edition), with a package for each platform. Excel and PowerPoint to PDF, PDF to Office, validation, XFA forms and sanitizing are part of the commercial library. One perpetual license, from $499 for a single developer, covers both the cross-platform SelectPdf and the classic Windows library. A free trial is available, and step-by-step guides with tested code cover each new feature.More information:About SelectPdfSelectPdf makes HTML to PDF conversion and PDF manipulation tools for developers: a perpetual-license library and an online REST API. SelectPdf libraries have been downloaded more than 24 million times from NuGet. SelectPdf is a brand of Outside Software SRL, Bucharest, Romania.

Florentin Badea

Outside Software SRL

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SelectPdf 26.6 Adds Excel and PowerPoint to PDF, PDF to Word and PDF/A Validation for News Provided By Outside Software SRL November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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