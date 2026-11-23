Instant Golf Improvement offers golfers 3 free months of coaching and a Callaway Quantum Max driver with the Eagle Virtual Coaching Plan.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Based on the book of the same name written by company founder John Hughes, Instant Golf Improvement is a golf instruction organization based in Orlando, Florida. IGI's teaching philosophy prioritizes rapid gains, helping students level up their skills so they can enjoy the game more fully as quickly as possible.For the 2026 holiday season, IGI is currently offering a very generous bonus for golfers who register for the Eagle Virtual Coaching Plan in 2027. The offer extends through December 24, 2026, and golf enthusiasts and their family members will find it a unique gift idea that benefits the golfer for more than a year and leads to significant improvements under IGI's expert instructors.Each golfer who registers for the Eagle Virtual Coaching Plan, a 12-month program of live online instructional sessions, will also receive three free months of instruction, for a total of 15 months. In addition, each registered student will receive a Callaway Quantum Max driver, one of the industry's favorite clubs and a great addition to the spot beneath any golfer's Christmas tree.While golf is a seasonal sport in many areas of the United States, virtual coaching enables the golfer to continue working with a coach throughout the colder months and get tips on putting, practicing at the range, and working with technologies that help the student improve their stance and form in between games on the golf course. The IGI coaching team stays current on the latest improvements in swing analysis and other digital tools for virtual instruction, and they use them to help students improve their skills from the comfort of their homes.In addition to virtual coaching, IGI also holds in-person golf schools in central Florida at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. This beautiful resort boasts award-winning courses and year-round ideal golf weather. Golfers who want to test their new skills under the coaching of IGI's expert team can schedule one-to-one or two-to-one sessions through the organization's website, instantgolfimprovement.John Hughes, the President and CEO of Instant Golf Improvement, has gained recognition in national golf magazines and within the PGA for his leadership in golf instruction. John wrote Instant Golf Improvement to help golfers focus on the best steps they can take to make immediate gains in their personal game. The book forms the basis for the instruction that John and his team provide to students through programs like the Eagle Virtual Coaching Plan and the in-person golf schools. For more information about the holiday bonus and IGI's other valuable offerings, golfers can visit instantgolfimprovement.

John Hughes

John Hughes Golf

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HOLIDAY BONUS AVAILABLE FOR IGI GOLF STUDENTS News Provided By PalmettoSoft November 23, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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