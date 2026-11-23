PlowPros connects homeowners with independent local snow plowing professionals through an on-demand mobile app serving the Northeast and Alaska.

Mobile platform connects homeowners with local snow plow operators, offering flexible winter services without seasonal contracts.

- Corey Foster, CTO of PlowProsROCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plow Pros, a technology startup founded by five entrepreneurs with roots in Alaska and New England, is modernizing the snow removal industry with an on-demand mobile platform that operates much like popular ridesharing apps.Often described as the "Uber of snow plowing," Plow Pros connects homeowners requesting snow removal with nearby independent operators, providing a convenient alternative to traditional seasonal contracts while creating new business opportunities for local contractors.For homeowners, finding reliable snow removal after a major winter storm can be frustrating. Traditional services often require seasonal commitments, predetermined routes, or lengthy wait times. Plow Pros offers a different approach, allowing homeowners to request snow plowing directly from their smartphones when they need it.For independent snow plowing professionals, the platform creates opportunities to maximize equipment utilization, fill gaps between scheduled jobs, and generate additional revenue while maintaining control over their availability and the work they accept."Just as ridesharing transformed transportation, we believe on-demand platforms can transform essential seasonal services," said Corey Foster, CTO of Plow Pros. "Plow Pros puts the power of a modern marketplace into the hands of homeowners and the independent operators who know how to get the job done."**Built by Entrepreneurs, Designed for Winter**Founded by five friends balancing professional careers and entrepreneurial ambitions, Plow Pros was developed to address a familiar challenge in snowbelt communities: connecting homeowners who need timely snow removal with local professionals who have the equipment and expertise to provide it.Rather than replacing traditional snow removal businesses, the platform is designed to complement existing operations by helping contractors discover additional jobs and expand their customer base.Homeowners can open the app, submit a service request, and connect with participating operators in their area. Contractors receive job notifications, manage their schedules, and decide which opportunities to accept.In addition to driveway snow plowing, the platform supports services such as salting and sanding where participating operators offer them.**Expanding Across the Northeast and Alaska**Plow Pros is available across nine states: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Connecticut, and Alaska.As the 2026–2027 winter season gets underway, the company continues expanding its network of independent operators and homeowners, with a focus on making on-demand snow removal more accessible across America's snowbelt.Service fulfillment depends on participating operator availability in each community.By combining mobile technology with the experience of local snow removal professionals, Plow Pros aims to provide homeowners with greater flexibility while helping independent contractors develop additional earning opportunities.**About Plow Pros**Plow Pros is a technology-driven mobile marketplace founded by five entrepreneurs with roots in Alaska and New England. The platform connects homeowners with independent local snow removal professionals for on-demand winter services. By offering an alternative to seasonal contracts, Plow Pros helps homeowners access flexible services while creating additional earning opportunities for independent operators.**Download the Plow Pros App**Apple App Store:Google Play Store: plowprosWebsite:**Media Contact**Corey FosterCTO, Plow ProsPhone: (601) 202-2850Email:...Website:

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The Story Behind PlowPros: How Five Entrepreneurs Are Modernizing Snow Removal

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Plow Pros Emerges as the Uber of Snow Plowing Across the Northeast and Alaska News Provided By Plow Pros LLC November 23, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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