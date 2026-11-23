MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dynamic Fitness offers one-to-one coaching for beginners, boxers and anyone starting over, with a free first session at its Port Washington studio.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walk into most gyms for the first time and you are handed a membership card and left to figure out the rest on your own. At Dynamic Fitness, a private training studio at 26 Sagamore Hill Drive in Port Washington, it works the other way around. Founder Arjang Jameh coaches every session himself, one client at a time, and he has built the whole studio around one simple belief: people get better, safer and longer-lasting results when a coach is watching every single rep.Jameh is a NASM-certified personal trainer who also holds a CSAC Pro Boxing Trainer License and a B.A. in Psychology from Stony Brook University. He spent more than 15 years coaching in New York City, training clients at some of the city's best-known gyms and running the original Dynamic Fitness studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, before bringing the business to Long Island. Today he works with clients from Port Washington, Manhasset, Great Neck, Roslyn, Sands Point and across the North Shore. Anyone looking for a personal trainer in Port Washington will find a studio with no class to keep up with and no app doing the programming, just one experienced coach planning each session around one person.Jameh grew up around sports and martial arts, but his reason for turning coaching into a career is a personal one. When both of his parents were diagnosed with terminal illnesses, he saw first-hand how much the way we move, eat and live can matter, and he came to believe that prevention deserves as much attention as treatment. That belief runs through everything Dynamic Fitness does. Every program is built on three pillars, movement, nutrition and regeneration, so clients leave with better habits as well as a better workout.“Exercise, nutrition and a healthy lifestyle go a long way in keeping people well,” said Jameh.“I want every client who trains with me to become the healthiest, happiest and most functional version of themselves, and that means looking after what happens between our sessions too.”Boxing has become one of the studio's biggest draws, and Jameh's private boxing lessons are designed for people who have never thrown a punch. Group boxing classes often move too fast for beginners to learn the technique, which leaves people swinging hard with poor form. In a one-to-one lesson, Jameh watches every punch, corrects stance and footwork as he goes and paces each round to the client's fitness level. Newcomers start with the basics of wrapping their hands, holding their guard and throwing a clean jab, and there is no sparring unless a client wants it. Some come purely for the workout, others want to learn the craft properly, and most end up doing a bit of both.The results can go well beyond fitness. One client, Eric, first came to Jameh overweight, low in mood and with no fight experience at all. Training three to four days a week with a mix of weight training and boxing, alongside nutrition and motivational coaching, he lost 40 pounds in a little over a year and has since gone on to compete in amateur kickboxing.Weight loss is the other big reason people come through the door. Jameh's weight loss personal training brings strength work, boxing conditioning and practical nutrition coaching together in one plan that is built to survive real life. Strength training protects muscle while the fat comes off, the boxing rounds burn energy and are far more fun than a treadmill, and short workouts between sessions keep the momentum going through busy weeks. His clients come from every walk of life, from busy professionals fitting in two sessions a week to complete beginners and athletes preparing to compete.“Most people don't fail at weight loss because they lack willpower,” said Jameh.“They fail because the plan was never built for their real life. I build every program around the person in front of me, whatever their age, background or starting point.”Alongside boxing and weight loss, the studio supports posture correction, injury recovery, healthy aging and complete beginners, with functional training and practical nutrition coaching built into each plan. Clients also get short workouts to do on their own, so their progress keeps moving on the days they are not in the studio. It is an approach his clients notice straight away.“Every session is different, which is great,” said client Tracy Ou.“He really focuses on technique to make sure that I'm performing the exercises correctly and efficiently.”Dynamic Fitness has also launched a free library of training guides on its website, with new articles published every day on topics such as shadow boxing at home, boxing combinations and how long it really takes to build muscle. New clients can try the studio with a free first session and assessment, and Jameh works his schedule around theirs. To book, call or text (516) 580-2482 or visit dynamic-fitness.Dynamic Fitness is a private personal training studio in Port Washington, New York, founded by NASM-certified coach and licensed pro boxing trainer Arjang Jameh. The studio offers one-to-one personal training, private boxing and martial arts coaching, functional training, weight loss and posture training, injury recovery, fitness for older adults, and nutrition and lifestyle coaching for clients across the North Shore of Long Island. Its motto sums up the approach well: it doesn't get easier, you just get better.

Emma Sivess

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Port Washington Personal Trainer Arjang Jameh Brings Private Boxing and One-to-One Coaching to Long Island's North Shore News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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