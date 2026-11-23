MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Former Tesla executive Dr. Ben Heng takes the helm at BGI Labs to bring 20 years of AGI research to market. Dr. Ben Goertzel becomes Executive Chairman.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BGI Labs, a developer of next-generation artificial general intelligence (AGI) technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jiunn Benjamin (Ben) Heng as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment marks a new phase for the company as it drives the commercialization of 20 years of pioneering AGI research led by Dr. Ben Goertzel and, more recently, the SingularityNET team, bringing that work into commercial deployment.A technology executive, inventor, and venture capital investor, Dr. Heng brings decades of experience translating complex scientific innovations into commercially viable products and scalable businesses. His leadership experience spans Intel, SolarCity, Tesla, ESS, and emerging technology companies, where he has guided breakthrough technologies through research, product development, manufacturing, and commercialization.Dr. Ben Goertzel, founder of BGI Labs and CEO of SingularityNET and the ASI Alliance, will serve as Executive Chairman and Chief Scientist, continuing to lead the company's long-term research vision and technology roadmap. Dr. Goertzel launched the term and concept of AGI with his book Artificial General Intelligence.BGI Labs is working toward Beneficial General Intelligence (BGI): AGI that is open, safe to trust, and gives people more capacity to shape their own lives. Its AGI core is open source with commercial applications as a top layer harness.“Throughout my career, I've focused on taking technologies once considered too complex or ambitious for commercial deployment and turning them into products that deliver real-world value,” said Dr. Heng.“BGI Labs has an extraordinary foundation in decades of pioneering AGI research. Our opportunity now is to translate that scientific leadership into enterprise solutions that solve meaningful problems, starting with cybersecurity. I'm excited to work alongside Dr. Goertzel and this exceptional team to bring the next generation of intelligent systems to market.”Rather than relying on ever-larger language models alone, BGI Labs platform, Hyperon, brings many kinds of interoperable thinking, reasoning, language, and memory together in one mind, with today's AI LLM plugged in as an enhanced training accelerator. Architected by Dr. Goertzel and refined through years of open research, it is designed to learn from experience, explain its answers, and improve over time.Omega is BGI labs product infrastructure and applications layers on top of its Hyperon AGI platform. At its center are persistent AI minds, each with its own memory, role, and record of its work. They work together and with people on a shared memory that tracks where each belief came from and weighs it by the evidence behind it, so their reasoning can be checked. Because a mind's memory stays with it as AI models change, it keeps its history and picks up better tools as better models arrive, which makes it useful on day one and more capable the longer it runs. BGI Labs is bringing Omega to enterprises one industry at a time, starting with cybersecurity.“Getting to Beneficial General Intelligence in a rapid and reliable way will require getting a number of things right – including a viable framework for creating AI systems with true moral agency, a lot of fundamental computing and cognitive science, and just as importantly solid tooling and organization for putting that science in the hands of a diverse group people and organizations who can use it and help drive it forward,” said Dr. Goertzel.“Ben Heng has spent his career taking a number of very subtle technologies and bridging the gap between their technical realization and their rollout to large bases of users across major markets.”Dr. Heng brings a distinguished track record of transforming breakthrough technologies into commercially successful products and scalable businesses. At SolarCity and Tesla, he held senior engineering and operational leadership roles, helping advance pioneering solar technologies, including the Tesla Solar Roof, from early development through manufacturing readiness. Earlier in his career, he held key semiconductor research, engineering, and technology integration roles at Intel. He subsequently served as Chief Operating Officer of Caelux, advancing next-generation perovskite solar technology into pilot production, and Executive Vice President of Engineering at ESS to productize long duration iron flow batteries.His entrepreneurial experience includes helping guide two solar companies to acquisition and supporting emerging technology ventures through critical stages of growth and financing. As General Partner of 99VC, he brings an additional perspective on the rapidly evolving AI landscape, with a focus on agentic and physical AI. Dr. Heng holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Nanobiotechnology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is credited with more than 85 patents.The leadership team includes Chief Technology Officer Cassio Pennachin, Chief AI Officer Dr. Matthew Iklé, and Chief Product Officer Dr. Elija Perrier, supported by more than 20 senior engineers, scientists, and PhDs.About BGI LabsBGI Labs is building the next-generation AGI stack, with the cognitive layer that fuels the agentic economy. Founded in 2026 by Dr. Ben Goertzel, who launched the term and concept of“artificial general intelligence” (AGI), its mission is to bring AGI research to market. BGI stands for Beneficial General Intelligence: AGI that is open, safe to trust, and gives people more capacity to shape their own lives. Learn more at bgilabs.

Alexandra Domecq

BGI Labs

+1 929-354-6055

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BGI Labs Appoints Deep-Tech Executive Dr. Ben Heng as CEO to Accelerate Commercialization of Next-Generation AGI News Provided By BGILabs, Inc November 23, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.