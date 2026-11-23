New brand reflects Jefferson's evolution into a technology-forward services firm, combining deep expertise with innovative thinking and practical solutions.

- Janet Clement, CEO of Jefferson Solutions Group, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jefferson Solutions Group, a trusted provider of mission-focused consulting, technology and workforce solutions, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and website, reflecting the company's evolution and its vision for continued growth and innovation.Built around the theme“Foundational Expertise. Boldly Forward.”, the new brand reflects Jefferson's commitment to applying decades of experience to today's most complex organizational challenges while embracing emerging technologies and new approaches that help customers achieve meaningful results.Founded in 1988, Jefferson has built its reputation by helping organizations strengthen operations, navigate change and translate strategic priorities into practical outcomes. That work reflects the spirit of its namesake, Thomas Jefferson, whose curiosity extended beyond the founding principles of American government to the invention of practical tools and improvements. His belief in questioning established approaches and putting knowledge to work on real challenges continues to shape Jefferson's emphasis on intellectual agility, collaboration and solutions that work in the real world.“Our new brand represents both where we've come from and where we're headed,” said Janet Clement, CEO of Jefferson Solutions Group.“Experience is most valuable when it's put to work solving the next challenge. Our people bring the judgment that comes from decades of working alongside our customers, along with the curiosity to keep finding better ways of doing things. That's what this brand is meant to represent.”Jefferson's refreshed identity reflects the company's continued investment in solutions that bring together deep mission and business expertise, hands-on execution and purposeful technology. Its capabilities span mission readiness, workforce transformation, acquisition modernization, organizational performance and technology solutions, including AI-enabled capabilities, advanced analytics and business workflow automation.The new website provides a clearer view of Jefferson's capabilities, customer experience and proprietary tools and solutions, highlighting how the company combines established expertise with practical innovation to address evolving challenges across the public and private sectors.The launch also marks the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen Jefferson's market visibility, showcase the expertise of its people and share insights into the challenges shaping government and industry.About Jefferson Solutions GroupJefferson Solutions Group solves complex challenges with bold solutions that work in the real world. For nearly four decades, Jefferson's people have helped shape the foundations government relies on while building deep mission and business expertise in how organizations operate and what it takes to move from strategy to results. Today, Jefferson brings that experience forward through intellectual agility, deep expertise, hands-on execution, and purposeful technology, including AI-enabled capabilities, analytics, and business workflow automation. From mission readiness and workforce transformation to technology solutions, Jefferson works alongside public and private sector customers to challenge assumptions, adapt to changing needs, and turn bold ideas into measurable outcomes. Learn more at .

Matthew Langan

L&R Communications

+1 202-262-3340

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Jefferson Solutions Group Unveils New Brand Identity and Website, Building on Nearly Four Decades of Expertise News Provided By L&R Communications November 23, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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