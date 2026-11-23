Volunteers distribute Thanksgiving turkeys at Linwood YMCA in Kansas City during Turkey Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of The Know Joey? Foundation)

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19th Annual Turkey Tuesday - Two States, One Love: Donation Collection Monday, Nov. 23 (5 a.m.–10 p.m. CT) & Turkey Giveaway Tuesday, Nov. 24 (8 a.m.–noon CT) in Missouri and Kansas.

Monday, November 23 donation collection (5 a.m.–10 p.m. CT) and Tuesday, November 24 turkey giveaway (8 a.m.–noon CT) serve households in Missouri and Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Know Joey? Foundation is inviting residents, businesses and community organizations across the Kansas City metro to take part in the 19th annual Turkey Tuesday, with turkey and canned goods collection underway today, Monday, November 23, followed by the two-state turkey giveaway tomorrow, Tuesday, November 24.Donors can bring frozen turkeys and nonperishable canned goods to either location today, Monday, November 23, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central. Tomorrow's turkey giveaway on Tuesday, November 24, runs from 8 a.m. to noon Central. Both locations follow the same schedule.The Missouri location is Linwood YMCA / James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Center, 3800 E. Linwood Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64128. The Kansas location is Clippin 2 Please Barbershop, 3211 State Ave., Kansas City, KS 66102. Households should use the pickup site in their state of residence.This year's effort includes produce support from University Health and a partnership with United Market at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue, alongside more than two dozen Kansas City health, housing, civic and community resource partners.Registration is required. Households can register in advance online at or complete walk-in registration on site Tuesday morning. Participants must bring valid identification to check in. The limit is one registration and one turkey per household.Distribution is first come, first served, and registration alone does not reserve a turkey. At check-in, participants receive a Turkey Tuesday Passport, visit at least six participating community resource vendors and have it validated before pickup. A validated Passport guarantees one turkey per household. Volunteers are available on site to assist participants in line or help carry items.Monetary donations are appreciated and can be made when supporters donate online at #donate, via Cash App ($TheKnowJoey), or through PayPal. Community members can also sign up to volunteer, offer a community resource or contact the foundation about group food collections and partnerships.Founded in 2007 by Kansas City barber and entrepreneur Joseph“Joey Cuts” Thomas, The Know Joey? Foundation supports Kansas City youth and families through education, entrepreneurship, back-to-school resources and community service, having provided more than 5,000 free haircuts, 100,000 school supplies and food support for 100,000 families across its community history.Media outlets are invited to cover today's collection or tomorrow's giveaway and may request an interview or guest appearance by Founder Joseph“Joey Cuts” Thomas or President LaDonna Adams, subject to scheduling, by emailing....Event details, directions, FAQs, Spanish-language information and ways to participate are available from The Know Joey? Foundation at .

Joseph "Joey Cuts" Thomas

The Know Joey? Foundation

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19th Annual Turkey Tuesday Calls on Kansas City to Give Food, Time and Support News Provided By Evolving Digital Media November 23, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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