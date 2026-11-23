Weekly deals for Flatheads Rewards members, plus a holiday toy drive with AdventHealth

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays are about good food, good company and giving a little extra, and Tijuana Flats, the answer to boring Tex-Mex, is bringing all three to the table this season. From weekly Naughty or Nice Dealz giving Flathead Rewards members something new to look forward to with every visit to a brandwide holiday toy drive benefiting AdventHealth for Kids, Tijuana Flats is spreading cheer beyond its restaurants and into the communities it serves.Running Nov. 23 through Jan. 3, the holiday initiatives give guests more ways to celebrate, save and make the season a little brighter for children spending the holidays in the hospital.A Little Naughty, A Lot Nice: Weekly Dealz for FlatheadsSanta isn't the only one bringing the goods this holiday season. Tijuana Flats is treating Flathead Rewards members to a new Naughty or Nice Dealz offer every week, making it easier to enjoy their favorite tacos, burritos and more while checking a few things off their holiday wish lists.Naughty or nice, everybody eats. The weekly offers include:Nov. 23-29: Take $3 off purchases of $15 or more.Nov. 27: Surprise Drop: Unwrap a special one-day offer!Nov. 30-Dec. 6: Buy one full-price adult entree and get a second adult entree free.Dec. 7-13: Take $5 off purchases of $25 or more.Dec. 14-20: Earn triple points on all qualifying orders.Dec. 18: Surprise Drop: Another holiday surprise awaits!.Dec. 21-27: Get a free adult entree with any purchase.Dec. 28-Jan. 3: Get a free dessert with any purchase.“Our Flatheads are a big part of what makes Tijuana Flats special, and the holidays are a great time to show them some extra love,” said Julia Simon, VP of Marketing at Tijuana Flats.“We're giving our rewards members something new to look forward to every week, with deals that make it even easier to enjoy their Tijuana Flats favorites throughout the season.”Flathead Rewards members can access their weekly Naughty or Nice Dealz offers through the Tijuana Flats app at or online at . Guests must be enrolled in Flathead Rewards before each offer's start date to qualify. Members can apply available offers to eligible orders online or present the offer's QR code at checkout.Spreading Cheer Beyond the BurritosTijuana Flats wants to put a smile on every face this season, including the kids spending the holidays in the hospital. Tijuana Flats is teaming up with AdventHealth for Kids for AdventHealth, a holiday toy drive for the hospital's pediatric wing. From November 1st through December 7th, guests can shop for new, unwrapped toys and drop them off at any Tijuana Flats location. AdventHealth will deliver every donation to young patients who will spend the holidays in the hospital.About Tijuana FlatsA fast-casual Mexican concept that's part of the newly formed Latitude Food Group, Tijuana Flats was founded in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, and operates nearly 100 company-owned and franchised restaurants across Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Kentucky. With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats boasts a menu consisting of fresh, made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican appetizers, entrées and desserts. For more information or to locate a Tijuana Flats near you, visit .

Michelle Shinin

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tijuana Flats Fills Stockings and Stomachs with Naughty or Nice Dealz News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 23, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.