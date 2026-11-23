MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Tourism exchanges between India and Morocco have witnessed growth, driven by increasing interest in each other's cultural heritage, historical landmarks and natural attractions. Tourism offers an opportunity to bring societies of India and Morocco closer and strengthen ties across cultural and economic fields, a report has detailed.

Morocco received 53,697 Indian tourists in 2025 in comparison to approximately 41,000 in 2024, showcasing an increase of around 31 per cent, according to figures shared by an official from the Moroccan National Tourism Office. India welcomed 9,662 Moroccan travellers in 2025 in comparison to 9,831 in 2024, showcasing a rise of nearly 44 per cent from 2023, a report in Rabat-based media outlet 'Assahifa' detailed citing data released by India's Ministry of Tourism.

Morocco is located at the northwestern corner of Africa and is positioned at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic. The history and cultural identity of Morocco has been shaped by Arab, Amazigh, African, Mediterranean and European influences.

Indians visiting Morocco explore historic landmarks, modern urban centres, traditional architecture, and contemporary art as well as diverse landscapes ranging from snowy peaks to wide deserts. Apart from historic sites, Morocco also has traditional craftsmanship, music festivals, culinary traditions and hospitality.

Similarly, Moroccan travellers visiting India have a wide range of tourism experiences, such as religious tourism, where people can visit historic Hindu temples, Buddhist sites, Sikh gurdwaras and Islamic shrines, the Assahifa report mentioned.

Apart from religious tourism, Moroccan travellers can visit various places in India, including the ghats of Varanasi along the Ganges River, tree plantations of Darjeeling, Kerala's backwaters and the palaces of Rajasthan. Travellers are also attracted to India's classical arts, literature, traditional dance forms and cuisine.

"While Morocco offers Indian travellers an entry point to North Africa and the Arab world through its historical heritage and geographical diversity, India provides Moroccan visitors with an opportunity to explore one of the world's most diverse cultural and religious landscapes. Tourism therefore represents a potential channel for bringing the two societies closer and strengthening their relations across cultural and economic fields," the Assahifa report mentioned.

In August, India and Morocco concluded the seventh session of their Joint Commission Meeting, with the two sides agreeing to work towards expanding market access, diversifying the trade basket and boosting investments.

In a post on X, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said he co-chaired the meeting with Morocco's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Omar Hejira.

"Successfully concluded the 7th India-Morocco Joint Commission Meeting with the signing of the agreed minutes alongside Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Omar Hejira," Prasada said in a post on X.

He said the meeting marked a major step forward in bilateral ties and discussions focused on actionable outcomes to expand market access, diversify the trade basket and boost investments.

"Looking forward to deepening our strategic cooperation in vital sectors like fertilisers, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals," Prasada said.

Moreover, the Joint Commission meeting provided an opportunity to review existing areas of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and identify measures to further consolidate and broaden engagement between the two countries.

The discussions covered areas including trade and market access, fertiliser production and supply, investment, industrial cooperation, customs, agriculture and food safety, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, energy and mining, renewable energy, digital transformation, transport and logistics, AYUSH, tourism, education and skills, according to him.