MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India is well-positioned to sustain strong economic growth despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, with lower crude oil prices and renewed foreign investor interest expected to provide additional momentum to the economy, according to economists on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index, GDP growth and the broader macroeconomic outlook, CareEdge Group Chief Economist Rajani Sinha said the global economic landscape had undergone notable changes over the past two weeks, creating a more favourable environment for India.

She noted that while the Indian economy had already been delivering robust growth, concerns had persisted around elevated global oil prices and rising input costs.

However, softer crude prices could help ease inflationary pressures and reduce production costs across sectors.

Sinha said the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to Indian equity markets was reinforcing investor confidence and positively influencing capital flows, the rupee and overall market sentiment.

She added that India's economic fundamentals had remained strong, with concerns centred more on capital flows than on the current account deficit. According to her, the combination of renewed foreign investment and moderating oil prices is helping improve the external sector outlook.

Highlighting the country's resilience, Sinha said India's large economic base has been a key strength.

Despite disruptions in the global economy following the Covid-19 pandemic, India has managed to maintain healthy growth rates and successfully navigate challenges related to energy supplies by diversifying crude oil imports and securing alternative sources.

She said the economy's ability to adapt to external shocks reflects its underlying resilience and bodes well for future growth prospects.

Priyam Gandhi Mody, Executive Director of the Future Economic Cooperation Council, said India has steadily strengthened its economic and strategic position under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

She said India, once grouped among the world's "Fragile Five" economies in 2014, has emerged as one of the world's leading economies and an increasingly influential player in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mody said India's 7.8 per cent growth rate reflects prudent fiscal management, long-term policy planning and structural reforms undertaken over the past decade.

She added that initiatives aimed at boosting self-reliance, expanding manufacturing capacity and increasing participation in global supply chains would further strengthen the country's economic standing.