MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The wait is finally over! Prime Video unveiled the official trailer of the popular series, 'Panchayat Season 5' on Monday.

In the latest instalment of the beloved drama, Pradhanji ( Played by Raghubir Yadav) will be seen trying his best to adjust to life beyond the gaddi, while Sachivji ( Played by Jitendra Kumar) finds himself struggling to strike a balance between his personal ambitions, friendships, and the political dynamics of the panchayat.

Made under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra, 'Panchayat Season 5' has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar, and written by Chandan Kumar.

Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), 'Panchayat Season 5' will see the ensemble cast reprising their roles from the show. Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak will return in their popular avatars in the latest season.

Talking about 'Panchayat Season 5', Deepak Kumar Mishra, co-producer, co-creator, and director of the series, shared,“Over four seasons, Panchayat has grown into one of India's most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavor has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series. The biggest responsibility has been to keep the storytelling fresh without losing the simplicity and honesty at its heart."

"Our longstanding collaboration with Prime Video has been an integral part of this journey, giving us the creative space to continue building this world, and I look forward to audiences discovering the next chapter of Phulera," he went on to add.

'Panchayat Season 5' is expected to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.