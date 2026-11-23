MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, Nov 23 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday underscored the need to pass on patriotism and national consciousness to younger generations, describing them not as mere slogans but as a living culture, while addressing an event hosted by an RSS-affiliated publication here.

The actor was speaking after inaugurating the Mathangi Multimedia Recording Studio, established under the auspices of the RSS-linked weekly 'Kesari', at Kesari Bhavan in Kozhikode.

Mohanlal's presence at an event organised by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-associated publication drew notable attention, particularly as he used the platform to stress the importance of instilling national awareness among the youth.

Reflecting on his cinematic career, the veteran actor noted that he had featured in several films centred on patriotism and national pride, especially military-themed projects that took him to forward posts and border areas. Those visits, he said, allowed him to witness the spirit of patriotism first-hand rather than merely reading about it in books.

"We can live safely because soldiers stand guard at our borders. I have often felt that true patriotism can be seen in the heartbeat of these soldiers," Mohanlal said.

Referring to his ongoing project, 'Operation Ganga', which also revolves around patriotic themes, he affirmed his commitment to promoting such values through his craft.

Having completed five decades in the film industry, Mohanlal also highlighted how technological advancements have reshaped cinema. Observing that artistic expression is a blend of creativity and innovation, he said modern technology has opened up new avenues for retelling India's epics and mythological narratives, and expressed hope that the newly inaugurated studio would emerge as a hub for quality creative work.