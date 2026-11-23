MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it favours allowing only Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) compliant vehicles in Delhi to curb the worsening air pollution crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR), while suggesting a phased plan to eventually keep all commercial vehicles out of the national capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said it would consider what additional short-term and long-term measures could be adopted to tackle the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.“We are clear that we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” the CJI Kant-led Bench orally remarked.

The apex court also mulled a complete restriction on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi as part of a long-term strategy to reduce vehicular emissions. Suggesting an alternative arrangement for transporting essential commodities, the Supreme Court said commercial vehicles could unload their consignments at warehouses set up along Delhi's borders, from where smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles could transport the goods into the city.

“Why not have some arrangement at the border itself, with warehousing and stocking, so that some other battery-operated vehicles or non-polluting vehicles can bring the goods inside the city? This kind of arrangement may not be possible this year, or even next year. But why not have this during the next five years, to ensure that no single commercial vehicle enters Delhi?” the CJI Kant-led Bench observed.

The apex court clarified that such a proposal would require a phased approach, adding that an immediate ban on commercial vehicles could have serious consequences. However, it did not pass any formal direction on restricting commercial vehicles or permitting only BS-VI compliant vehicles, and indicated that the suggestions would be examined as part of the broader exercise to address air pollution.

The Supreme Court also called upon neighbouring states, including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, to actively participate in tackling the air quality crisis in the NCR. It directed the NCR states to file status reports detailing the steps taken by them to reduce particulate pollution in the region.