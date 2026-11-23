MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 23 (IANS) Iran on Monday said that security in the Strait of Hormuz and the region can be restored within the "shortest possible time” if the US fulfils its commitments and meets Tehran's conditions, local media reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made these remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday while responding to a question regarding Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's statement on reopening the strait within two hours if the US fulfilled its commitments, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Baghaei clarified that Iran remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and, if the other side meets the relevant conditions, will be able to implement its commitments“in the shortest possible time”.

“This emphasis means that we are serious about fulfilling our commitments, upholding our rights and maintaining the conditions we have set. If the American side fulfils its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time. This does not mean overlooking the complexities surrounding the issue; rather, it simply underscores that the Islamic Republic of Iran knows what it wants, understands the rights of the Iranian people and their full scope, and will under no circumstances back down on this matter,” he noted.

The spokesperson stressed Iran is not insisting on unusual demands but on part of the country's rights.

“All these cases are neither new preconditions nor demands outside the framework of Iran's rights. They are an inseparable part of the Iranians' rights,” he added.

He also mentioned that there has been no decision communicated to the Foreign Ministry regarding the withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Iran has been a member of the NPT since 1970.

Baghaei also answered questions regarding US media reports portraying dams in Iran as military facilities and Iran's response in the event of an attack on these installations; he said:“They will not dare to do such a thing.”

–IANS

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