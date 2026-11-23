MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) A gesture of parliamentary courtesy by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary towards Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav during the oath-taking ceremony of eight newly elected members of the Legislative Council has become a talking point in political circles in the state.

As Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the ceremony, Samrat Choudhary noticed that no chair was available for him at his designated place.

The Chief Minister immediately asked Minister Ramkripal Yadav, who was seated nearby, to vacate his chair so that the RJD leader could take his seat.

The incident highlighted the importance attached to the dignity and protocol of the office of the Leader of the Opposition, despite the political differences between the two leaders.

During the ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav was seated beside Samrat Choudhary, while Ramkripal Yadav occupied the chair next to Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

When Tejashwi arrived, the Chief Minister intervened to correct the seating arrangement, allowing the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly to occupy his designated place.

The gesture has attracted attention in political circles, with many viewing it as an example of parliamentary tradition, mutual respect and political courtesy transcending party rivalries.

Eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chairman Ramvachan Rai.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, several ministers and other public representatives.

After the ceremony, Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the newly elected members but made it clear that the RJD would continue its legal challenge over the membership of independent MLCs Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brajwasi.

He said the party would approach the Patna High Court seeking cancellation of the membership of the two MLCs.

The RJD leader asserted that his party would not back down from pursuing the matter.

Elections were recently held for four Graduate and four Teacher constituencies.

The Election Department of the Bihar government published the names of the successful candidates in the official gazette on November 17.

From the Graduate constituencies, Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U) was elected from Patna, Anil Kumar Jha of the RJD from Darbhanga, Banshidhar Brajwasi (Independent) from Tirhut and Dr N.K. Yadav of the BJP from Kosi.

In the Teacher constituencies, Dr Sanjeev Kumar of the RJD won from Patna, Suresh Prasad Rai of the Jan Suraaj Party from Darbhanga, Narendra Prasad Singh of the BJP from Tirhut and Dr Rahul Raj (Independent) from Saran.