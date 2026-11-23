MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday visited several parts of Ganjam district to assess the damage caused by adverse weather conditions triggered by the recent cyclones Arnab and Akvan in the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

During his visit, CM Majhi interacted with farmers and took stock of the extent of crop losses in the affected areas. It may be noted that Ganjam district bore the brunt of devastating floods caused by exceptionally heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone 'Arnab', followed by another spell of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone 'Akvan'.

Following the aerial inspection and on-ground assessment, the chief minister also reviewed the damage caused by the cyclone and floods and the relief assistance being provided at the Ganjam Zilla Parishad office.

CM Majhi said the agricultural fields inspected during his visit have suffered extensive damage. The paddy crop has been destroyed in the district.

“The State Government has taken the damage caused by Cyclone 'Akvan' in Ganjam district seriously and has directed administrative officials to assess the extent of the losses. Once the assessment report is received, the government will provide compensation and all necessary financial assistance to the affected people,” Majhi said.

He said distribution of 50 kg of rice and Rs 2,500 to each affected person is underway, with 80 per cent of the rice distributed and 60 per cent of beneficiaries receiving the financial assistance. The process will be completed by the end of this month.

The Chief Minister said over 2,500 families have already received assistance for damaged houses, while more than 25,000 farmers have received input subsidies. The remaining assistance will be disbursed by the end of this week or, at the latest, by month-end.

He assured that the administration has been taking necessary measures to ensure all affected persons, traders, farmers, even those who don't have a ration card, will get adequate compensation.

In Ganjam district, 2.11 lakh people were evacuated to safer places during Cyclone Arnab and 1.54 lakh during Cyclone Akvan.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister also stated that the administration carried out massive evacuation drives during the recent cyclones.