Transport Arrangements Reviewed for Karthigai Deepam

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban on Monday inspected transport arrangements at the New Bus Stand in Tiruvannamalai ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, with more than 50 lakh devotees expected to visit the temple town for the annual celebration on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the Minister said the Transport Department had put in place arrangements to ensure safe and convenient travel for devotees arriving from various districts of Tamil Nadu and other states. He said Transport Department personnel wearing red caps would be deployed at the bus stand to assist passengers with travel-related queries and provide guidance on reaching their respective destinations. Devotees and other passengers requiring information or assistance could approach these personnel, who would help them with the necessary directions, he added. Parthiban assured that adequate arrangements had been made to facilitate the movement of passengers and ensure that devotees travelling to and from Tiruvannamalai did not face inconvenience during the festival.

Drone Ban Enforced in Madurai

Meanwhile, in view of the festival at Thiruparankundram, Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran has prohibited the operation of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over Thiruparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas on November 23 and 24, 2026. In connection with the Deepam lighting ceremony scheduled to be held atop Thiruparankundram Hill, and in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Madurai City Police have been making necessary security arrangements to maintain law and order and regulate public movement in the area. As part of these measures, under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016, the entire Thiruparankundram Hill, including its summit, the Girivalam pathways, the road stretching from the Thiruparankundram entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam, and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills, has been declared a Red Zone, where drone operations and the flying of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are prohibited from November 23 to 24, 2026.