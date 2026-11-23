YSRCP Leaders Allege Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Polls

YSRCP leaders on Monday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of undermining democracy during the ongoing Panchayat elections, alleging police-backed attacks, obstruction of nominations, forced withdrawals and arbitrary rejection of candidature papers. After meeting the State Election Commission (SEC), the party leaders demanded immediate intervention and action against alleged electoral irregularities.

YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that candidates supported by the party were assaulted, detained and forced to withdraw their nominations in several districts, including Palnadu, Kadapa, Tirupati, Srikakulam and Anantapur. She alleged that police personnel were beating candidates even inside police stations, while coalition workers had attacked women and set vehicles on fire. Kalyani warned that officials facilitating such violations would face legal consequences when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to power in 2029. MLC Kalpalatha Reddy alleged that officials were disregarding directions issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court. She objected to the rejection of nominations over missing details concerning the weight and value of a woman's mangalsutra and alleged that declarations were changed from“Yes” to“No” during scrutiny. She also questioned police conduct in Vempalle and demanded protection for candidates. YSRCP Legal Cell President Malasani Manohar Reddy alleged that the government had undermined Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj. He said that despite judicial directions for CCTV surveillance and police protection, the elections were being manipulated through intimidation, money power and misuse of official machinery. He also questioned the coalition government's claimed 94 per cent strike rate. Employees and Pensioners Wing President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy said the party had submitted 17 fresh complaints regarding nominations, taking the total number of complaints to more than 1,000, but alleged that the SEC had taken no meaningful action. He questioned how uncontested victories secured by preventing opposition candidates from filing nominations could be described as democratic. The YSRCP leaders demanded independent intervention by the State Election Commission, enforcement of court directions and steps to ensure free and fair elections.