Kapil Mishra Discusses Gig Worker Welfare at Sampark 2026 Conference

New Delhi [India] November 23 (ANI): Kapil Mishra, Delhi Minister for Labour & Employment, Art, Culture & Languages and Development, Government of Delhi, on Monday attended the annual conference 'Sampark 2026', organised by the Flipkart Foundation at Bharat Mandapam, as the Chief Guest. The conference deliberated on various aspects of the welfare of gig workers, social security, skill development, emerging employment opportunities and institutional collaboration in the social sector, according to the release.

On the occasion, Kapil Mishra said that the gig economy has become an important part of India's employment landscape. The entire sector is driven by the contribution of delivery partners, warehouse employees and other ground-level workers. It is therefore essential that the government, companies and social organisations work together to ensure the social and economic security of these workers as well as their families. He said that the Delhi Government is continuously working towards the welfare of gig workers. Under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, meetings have also been held with representatives of employers and employees to deliberate on this issue. The Central Government, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also working at the policy level to strengthen the social security of gig workers, as per the release. Efforts are also underway towards the formation of Gig Workers' Welfare Boards in the states.

Mishra said that merely providing employment to gig workers is not enough; ensuring safe and convenient working conditions for them is equally important. Delivery partners continue to work even during extreme heat, heavy rainfall, waterlogging and severe cold. At times, they are also required to provide services late into the night. Therefore, special attention must be given to their safety, health, rest and mental well-being. Calling upon the Flipkart Foundation and other companies to become partners in the Delhi Government's initiative, he said that the government is ready to provide space for developing resting zones for gig workers. A model centre has already been started in Shalimar Bagh, where gig workers can sit and relax, charge their mobile phones and avail facilities such as drinking water. The Delhi Government is also working towards developing similar centres in major markets and busy areas with high delivery volumes. He said that all leading companies, including Flipkart, should come forward and collaborate in this initiative to provide better facilities to gig workers.

Minister Mishra also laid special emphasis on the skill development of gig workers and said that new avenues for career advancement should be created for delivery partners. By providing training in areas such as store management, warehouse operations, inventory management and other related fields, they can be equipped for better employment opportunities. Alongside this, efforts should also be made towards the education and skill development of their families and children, opening up new avenues of employment and growth for the next generation. He said that in the rapidly changing economy and the era of Artificial Intelligence, degrees and certificates alone will not be sufficient; practical skills will become an important foundation for future employment. Therefore, companies and foundations should develop long-term plans for upskilling their workforce and empowering their families.

Kapil Mishra appreciated the efforts of the Flipkart Foundation and said that merely running individual projects is not enough to bring about social transformation. What is needed are initiatives that create an impact and benefit society on a much larger scale. Better coordination among the government, private sector and social organisations can make such initiatives more effective. Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhur Verma was also present at the event. Senior representatives of the Flipkart Foundation, including its Senior Director, along with other senior officials of Flipkart, also attended the conference. (ANI)