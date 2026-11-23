

JPMorgan said the deal would dilute CrowdStrike's growth and free cash flow margins.

Oppenheimer said the deal could pressure Fortinet and Check Point to speed up M & A, naming Netskope and SentinelOne as attractive targets. CrowdStrike reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.58 billion, beating estimates of $1.53 billion.

CrowdStrike's (CRWD) proposed $43.9 billion acquisition of Zscaler (ZS) has drawn analyst attention to potential opportunities in AI security and cybersecurity consolidation, alongside concerns over the transaction's financial impact.

JPMorgan said the acquisition could broaden CrowdStrike's security platform amid vendor consolidation, adding network security capabilities to better address growing demand for AI sovereignty. However, the deal would dilute CrowdStrike's growth and free cash flow margins, the firm said in a note cited by TheFly.

CrowdStrike and Zscaler announced a definitive all-stock agreement Monday, valuing Zscaler at approximately $43.9 billion in enterprise value, based on CrowdStrike's November 20 closing share price.

Analysts See Different Opportunities

JPMorgan analyst Brian Essex said CrowdStrike remains well-positioned to secure AI through a platform spanning runtime, identity, and data. He also said the company could report another quarter of accelerating annual recurring revenue growth.

The firm raised its price target on CRWD stock to $240 from $235, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.

According to Citizens, the CrowdStrike-Zscaler combination could boost demand for cybersecurity assets, positioning SentinelOne as an attractive strategic target given its endpoint distribution, AI security capabilities, and autonomous SOC, per TheFly. It raised the price target on S stock to $28 from $25, maintaining an 'Outperform' rating.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron said the combination would bring together CrowdStrike's (CRWD) ability to detect and secure devices with Zscaler's (ZS) cloud-based network security, enabling suspicious endpoint activity to trigger restrictions on access and data movement.

The firm said shared security data could support a unified investigation and response process that neither company currently offers independently. The deal could pressure Fortinet (FTNT) and Check Point (CHKP) to accelerate mergers and acquisitions, the note said, identifying Netskope (NTSK) and SentinelOne (S) as attractive potential targets.

What CrowdStrike's Latest Earnings Show

CrowdStrike reported fiscal third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $1.58 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.53 billion, according to Koyfin data. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.638 billion to $1.644 billion and adjusted net income between $380.3 million and $383 million.

The management said it expects the Zscaler transaction to be immediately accretive to free cash flow per share upon closing, before synergies. It also expects the acquisition to be accretive to revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin after synergies within the first fiscal year following closing.

Following the earnings report, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised CRWD's price target to $265 from $235 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares. Channel checks show further strength in Falcon Flex, the analyst said in its note, according to TheFly.

What Retail Thinks About Cybersecurity Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Check Point (CHKP) was 'bullish', while SentinelOne (S) and Netskope (NTSK) attracted 'extremely bullish' sentiment. Meanwhile, sentiment around Fortinet (FTNT) remained 'neutral'.

Cybersecurity stocks have delivered mixed performances this year. CrowdStrike (CRWD) has surged over 102% year-to-date, followed by Fortinet (FTNT) at nearly 60%, SentinelOne (S) at over 56%, and Netskope (NTSK) at more than 46%. Meanwhile, Zscaler (ZS) and Check Point (CHKP) have declined over 11% and 14%, respectively comparison, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) has gained 28.3%, while the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) has risen more than 51% year-to-date.

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