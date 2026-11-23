AAP Leaders Allege Rs 441 Crore Scam in NCERT Paper Contracts Deal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged irregularities in NCERT's paper procurement contracts, claiming that contracts worth around Rs 441 crore were awarded to blacklisted companies at inflated prices, and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh alleged that companies blacklisted by the Assam government had been awarded contracts by NCERT despite the action against them. "Look, there has been a massive scam of 441 crore rupees in NCERT, in the department under the Ministry of Education. And contracts have been given to blacklisted companies. The company was blacklisted in Assam because it had submitted a tender from the same place and the same IP address, and when they were caught and blacklisted, despite that, NCERT gave them the contract. And not just that, the contract was given at one and a half times the price. The paper that could be bought in the market for Rs 60 per kg was bought for Rs 88.20 per kg. So there is a huge scam, and Narendra Modi ji should investigate who took how much bribe in this massive scam," Singh said.

This comes after Class 10 NCERT textbooks were flagged for tiny fonts, blurred or double-printed text, and low readability, warning of eye strain and headaches for students. Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that NCERT awarded contracts to companies against which it had earlier filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India over alleged cartelisation.

"Look at the scale of the scam that has taken place in NCERT. It clearly seems that NCERT is complicit. The companies that make the paper, against which NCERT itself filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India for cartelization, were blacklisted by the Assam government in 2024-25. NCERT could not have awarded the contract to those companies at all, because if you are blacklisted, you cannot participate in any contract for 3 years," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Questioning the increase in procurement prices, Bharadwaj demanded an immediate investigation, re-tendering and a CBI inquiry against the officials found guilty. "Secondly, last year when NCERT awarded the contract at Rs 60 per kg, how can they give it this year at Rs 88.20? 147%? Has inflation in the country gone up so much in just one year? And this massive loot has happened within the Rs 440 crore contract. And directly, questions arise over the senior officials of NCERT in this matter. There should be an immediate investigation and re-tendering in this case. A CBI inquiry should be conducted against the guilty officials. This is a very big matter and it is backed by evidence," he added.

On Sunday, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) broke its silence on the growing concerns over textbook print quality. In a statement, NCERT said it has taken cognisance of the issue, is viewing it seriously, and is examining it on priority. It assured that strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible.