An Analytical Study: How Artificial Intelligence Has Changed the Public Relations Game
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Jeddah:
The public relations industry is witnessing a radical transformation led by artificial intelligence technologies, reshaping concepts of influence, reputation management, and institutional trust.
A recent strategic study published by W7Worldwide Strategic Communications Agency, titled "Is Artificial Intelligence Reshaping the Public Relations Profession?", revealed that AI is transitioning from being a technical efficiency tool into an influential force reshaping institutional communications, reputation management, and trust building.
The study, based on recent international reports and market trends during 2025 and 2026, showed that the use of artificial intelligence within organizations is no longer limited to automating operational tasks. It has become part of the daily workflow — from content production and media monitoring to risk forecasting and communication decision-making.
Recent international data cited in the study showed that 78% of global organizations use AI in at least one business function, while 71% have adopted generative AI applications within their operational processes.
The global public relations market surpassed $107 billion in 2023, with annual growth projected to exceed 6% through 2030, driven by the integration of AI into institutional communications.
In the Saudi context, the study confirmed that the Kingdom possesses an advanced institutional environment that positions it to lead this transformation regionally, supported by the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, growing investments in the digital economy, and the regulatory role of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in governance, digital ethics, and building technological trust.
Recent estimates indicate that artificial intelligence will contribute more than $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, creating significant opportunities for public relations professionals to develop their roles and technical capabilities.
The study concluded that artificial intelligence is no longer simply changing public relations tools, but is redefining professional value within the industry itself. Traditional operational tasks are gradually giving way to roles centered on strategic thinking, data analysis, reputation management, and communication decision support.
Recent international reports revealed that 63% of consumers in major markets are unable to distinguish between human-generated and AI-generated content, while technology reports recorded growth exceeding 900% in deepfake content between 2019 and 2024.
The study also showed that public relations is gradually shifting from a reactive communication model to a proactive model based on predictive analysis and intelligent monitoring, enabling organizations to detect risks early and manage crises before they escalate.
On the professional side, the study highlighted the growing importance of data analysis, digital reputation management, understanding AI tools, and communication governance, while emphasizing that the human element will remain essential in crisis management, sensitive message development, relationship building, and understanding cultural and social contexts.
It also recommended that organizations establish clear governance frameworks for the use of artificial intelligence in institutional communications, including responsibilities, audit and accountability mechanisms, and disclosure policies for AI-supported content, particularly in official and crisis communications.
In addition, the study called for investment in specialized training programs focused on digital literacy, data analysis, and the ethics of AI-powered communication, alongside the development of performance indicators that measure message quality, public trust, and the impact of communication on institutional reputation.
Finally, the study emphasized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence into the organization’s communication strategy as part of the broader decision-making ecosystem, rather than a standalone operational tool. It affirmed that the future of public relations will not be defined by the speed of adopting intelligent technologies, but by the ability to use them in ways that strengthen trust, preserve credibility, and keep human judgment at the center of communication decisions.
To read the study:
The public relations industry is witnessing a radical transformation led by artificial intelligence technologies, reshaping concepts of influence, reputation management, and institutional trust.
A recent strategic study published by W7Worldwide Strategic Communications Agency, titled "Is Artificial Intelligence Reshaping the Public Relations Profession?", revealed that AI is transitioning from being a technical efficiency tool into an influential force reshaping institutional communications, reputation management, and trust building.
The study, based on recent international reports and market trends during 2025 and 2026, showed that the use of artificial intelligence within organizations is no longer limited to automating operational tasks. It has become part of the daily workflow — from content production and media monitoring to risk forecasting and communication decision-making.
Recent international data cited in the study showed that 78% of global organizations use AI in at least one business function, while 71% have adopted generative AI applications within their operational processes.
The global public relations market surpassed $107 billion in 2023, with annual growth projected to exceed 6% through 2030, driven by the integration of AI into institutional communications.
In the Saudi context, the study confirmed that the Kingdom possesses an advanced institutional environment that positions it to lead this transformation regionally, supported by the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, growing investments in the digital economy, and the regulatory role of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in governance, digital ethics, and building technological trust.
Recent estimates indicate that artificial intelligence will contribute more than $135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, creating significant opportunities for public relations professionals to develop their roles and technical capabilities.
The study concluded that artificial intelligence is no longer simply changing public relations tools, but is redefining professional value within the industry itself. Traditional operational tasks are gradually giving way to roles centered on strategic thinking, data analysis, reputation management, and communication decision support.
Recent international reports revealed that 63% of consumers in major markets are unable to distinguish between human-generated and AI-generated content, while technology reports recorded growth exceeding 900% in deepfake content between 2019 and 2024.
The study also showed that public relations is gradually shifting from a reactive communication model to a proactive model based on predictive analysis and intelligent monitoring, enabling organizations to detect risks early and manage crises before they escalate.
On the professional side, the study highlighted the growing importance of data analysis, digital reputation management, understanding AI tools, and communication governance, while emphasizing that the human element will remain essential in crisis management, sensitive message development, relationship building, and understanding cultural and social contexts.
It also recommended that organizations establish clear governance frameworks for the use of artificial intelligence in institutional communications, including responsibilities, audit and accountability mechanisms, and disclosure policies for AI-supported content, particularly in official and crisis communications.
In addition, the study called for investment in specialized training programs focused on digital literacy, data analysis, and the ethics of AI-powered communication, alongside the development of performance indicators that measure message quality, public trust, and the impact of communication on institutional reputation.
Finally, the study emphasized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence into the organization’s communication strategy as part of the broader decision-making ecosystem, rather than a standalone operational tool. It affirmed that the future of public relations will not be defined by the speed of adopting intelligent technologies, but by the ability to use them in ways that strengthen trust, preserve credibility, and keep human judgment at the center of communication decisions.
To read the study:
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