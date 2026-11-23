MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China's Hunan Xinding Zhaizhu Gongye is exploring investment opportunities in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, with proposed projects covering building materials production, renewable energy and agro-industrial development, following a meeting on November 21.

According to Fergana regional administration, the prospects for cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a Chinese business delegation led by Yan Ming, founder of Hunan Xinding Zhaizhu Gongye.

During the meeting, the sides discussed potential investment projects and opportunities to expand business cooperation amid growing trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and China.

The Chinese delegation presented proposals to establish building materials production facilities, develop renewable energy projects and build modern agro-industrial complexes in the region.

Particular attention was given to Fergana's position in international rankings and its investment attractiveness as factors that could support the implementation of new projects.

Bozorov expressed support for the proposed initiatives, stressing the importance of conducting detailed economic assessments, introducing modern technologies and drawing on international experience to ensure their effective implementation.

The parties agreed to conduct further assessments of the proposed projects, advance viable initiatives toward implementation and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

The proposed projects reflect Chinese company's interest in exploring business opportunities in Fergana region and establishing cooperation with local partners.