MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Marks Third Consecutive Year on Forbes' Annual Ranking, Highlighting Continued Growth and Financial Performance

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it has ranked No. 8 on Forbes' list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2027. This marks the third consecutive year GigaCloud has earned a place on the prestigious annual ranking, following its No. 1 placement in 2025 and top 20 recognition in 2026.

“From earning the No. 1 spot on Forbes' 2025 list to securing top 20 and top 10 placements on its 2026 and 2027 lists, this continued recognition is particularly meaningful as it reflects the consistency of our performance and the resilience of our business through market uncertainties,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Our growth is driven by our longstanding commitment to reinventing the global large-parcel supply chain through technology. The progress we have made reinforces our confidence in the transformative potential of our model and the significant opportunities ahead to bring greater efficiency and connectivity to the industry.”

As part of its ranking, Forbes evaluated 649 U.S. small-cap companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $5 billion, positive sales growth over the preceding 12 months and share prices of at least $5. Companies were listed using a weighted analysis of earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return over the past five years, with greater emphasis placed on the most recent 12 months. Financial data was measured as of October 30, 2026.

Click here to view the complete list of Forbes' America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2027.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery and payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

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