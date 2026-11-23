MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to grow from6.5

Demand for pharmaceutical excipients is supported by the expanding production of generic and specialty medicines, increasing biologics development, and the need for reliable drug delivery. Advances in functional materials and formulation technologies are creating opportunities across oral, injectable, and topical pharmaceutical products. Rising production of generic medicines, biologics development, growing demand for chronic disease treatments, and advances in drug delivery technologies are driving excipient adoption across oral, injectable, and topical formulations.

Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 10.03 billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 17.60 billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 6.5%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key Applications: Oral, Injectable, and Topical

Key Segmentation: Type, Clinical Indication, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region Addressable Market: US$ 125.32 billion

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Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expansion and Quality Requirements Drive Market Growth

Increasing pharmaceutical production, rising demand for generic medicines, and the expansion of biopharmaceutical research are supporting demand for pharmaceutical excipients worldwide. Excipients are important components of pharmaceutical formulations that provide attributes such as binding, filling, coating, preserving, stabilizing, and controlled drug release. Choosing the right excipients plays an important role in ensuring stability, ease of processing, uniform dosages, and consumer satisfaction.

This has increased production of pills, capsules, parenterals, and topical medicines, necessitating the use of excipients with different functional properties. The World Health Organization GMPs for pharmaceutical excipients, published in April 2025, emphasize the importance of quality management throughout the production, storage, and transport of excipients. Such trends have made it necessary for excipient manufacturers to ensure better supplier qualification, manufacturing consistency, and investments in medicinal-grade raw materials, driving the pharmaceutical excipients market growth.

Innovation in Functional Excipients and Advanced Drug Delivery Shapes Market Trends

Pharmaceutical excipients market trends are driven by formulation complexity and the need for excipients that enhance solubility, stability, bioavailability, and controlled release. The excipients used in different dosage forms have different qualities: tablets and capsules require binders, fillers, disintegrants, and coating agents, whereas injectables and biopharmaceutical formulations need stabilizers and surfactants of very high purity.

The growing development of biologics, biosimilars, and medicines that contain poorly soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients is also contributing to this trend. In October 2025, Roquette introduced the KLEPTOSE® Crysmeb methyl-beta-cyclodextrin for oral and parenteral formulations. The excipient is known to enhance the solubility and stability of active pharmaceutical ingredients, illustrating how functional excipient innovation addresses formulation challenges and creates opportunities for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Suspending and Viscosity Agents Segment to Register the Fastest Growth in the Market

The Suspending and Viscosity Agents segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. These excipients help maintain uniform distribution of insoluble ingredients, regulate formulation consistency, and improve the stability and performance of liquid and semisolid medicines.

Use in oral suspensions, topical preparations, and other pharmaceutical formulations ensures a steady supply from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The rise in the number of dosage forms and formulations developed by pharmaceutical companies presents opportunities for specialized viscosity enhancers and stabilizers. Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly emphasizing excipient functionality and formulation compatibility.

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Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape comprises established specialty chemical manufacturers and pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers competing through product quality, regulatory compliance, technical expertise, and formulation support. Companies are expanding portfolios of functional materials for oral, injectable, and biopharmaceutical applications, while investing in high-purity ingredients and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Product differentiation increasingly depends on excipient performance, batch consistency, supply reliability, and compatibility with complex active pharmaceutical ingredients. Manufacturers are also focusing on customer-specific formulation support and regulatory documentation to strengthen relationships with pharmaceutical producers.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include BASF SE, JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Roquette Frères SA, Avantor, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Inc., and MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Segmentation

The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Bioresorbable Polymers and Lipids and Liposome Based Formulation

Oleochemicals

Sugars

Cellulose

Starches

Petrochemicals

Plant Proteins, Polyols, and Cyclodextrins Inorganic Chemicals

By Clinical Indication



Cancer

Metabolic

Infectious Disease

Dental

Ophthalmic Cardiovascular

By Functionality



Coloring Agents and Coating Agents

Sweetener and Flavoring Agents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Preservative and Controlled Release

Antioxidant and Oil

Tablet Filler and Diluent

Binder and Compression and Granulating Agents

Emulsifiers Surfactants

By Application



Oral

Injectable Topical

By End User



Pharma Industries

Biopharma Industries Animal Health

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

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Outlook for the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

The market outlook will be influenced by continued development of functional polymers, lipid-based systems, plant-derived materials, and high-purity ingredients for oral and injectable formulations. Recent launches and pharmacopoeial recognition indicate a focus on solubility, stability, targeted delivery, and quality documentation. Planned product additions, including Ashland's announced vialose mannitol launch for later 2026, may broaden formulation choices.

The market is projected to reach US$17.60 billion by 2034, supported by demand for specialized excipient technologies. Commercial success will also depend on robust supplier qualification, consistent manufacturing controls, and compliance with evolving pharmacopeial and labeling expectations across major markets.

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Organization Overview:

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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