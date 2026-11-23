New Govern. Comply. Verify. framework helps organizations make digital trust demonstrable, with cryptographic visibility and post-quantum readiness as a core verification capability on the path toward crypto-agility across the global digital economy.

Geneva, Switzerland – November 23, 2026 – WISeQey Corp. (NASDAQ: WQEY; SIX: WQEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and trusted technologies, today announced the launch of WISeTrust.com, a technology-enabled assessment and assurance framework designed to help governments and enterprises govern, comply and verify the digital systems, identities and cryptographic technologies on which every Internet transaction depends.

WISeTrust is structured around three pillars – GOVERN, COMPLY and VERIFY. GOVERN establishes accountability, scope, risk classification and oversight; COMPLY translates applicable regulation, standards and internal commitments into controls and an evidence register; and VERIFY tests whether identities, delegated authority, data, software, cryptography and actions can be proven rather than merely asserted. The framework is designed to map to recognized obligations and standards such as the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 42001, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and ISO/IEC 27001.

As artificial intelligence, connected devices, cloud computing, digital payments and autonomous systems accelerate the volume and complexity of Internet transactions, the security of the global digital economy increasingly depends on the integrity of the cryptographic foundations underpinning those interactions.

Yet many organizations lack a complete understanding of where cryptography is deployed, which algorithms are being used, how cryptographic keys and certificates are managed, and whether their existing systems can withstand emerging quantum computing threats.

Cryptographic discovery is a central element of the VERIFY pillar. WISeTrust is being developed to address this critical visibility gap, starting with an upcoming Quantum Readiness Assessment to be delivered by the Quantum Center of Excellence.

From Cryptographic Discovery to Universal Digital Trust

The Quantum Readiness Assessment, an upcoming service to be delivered by the Quantum Center of Excellence, is planned to scan and audit an organization's cryptographic assets and inventory, assess exposure and readiness across post-quantum cryptography (PQC), algorithms and cryptographic primitives, and produce a decision-ready cryptographic security baseline.

This initial capability is intended to help enterprises, governments, financial institutions and critical infrastructure operators answer fundamental questions about their cryptographic security posture: What cryptographic assets are deployed? Which algorithms are protecting their most sensitive information? Where do legacy or vulnerable implementations create exposure? And which systems should be prioritized for migration toward quantum-resistant security?

The planned capabilities of the Quantum Readiness Assessment include:



Cryptographic discovery and inventory: Identifying cryptographic algorithms, protocols, certificates, keys and related security dependencies across supported enterprise environments.

Post-quantum readiness assessment: Evaluating cryptographic exposure to quantum computing threats and identifying dependencies on algorithms such as RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography that will require migration.

Cryptographic risk classification: Assessing algorithms, key lengths, configurations and cryptographic primitives against evolving security requirements and recognized standards.

Decision-ready security baseline: Producing an actionable inventory and risk assessment to support executive decisions, cybersecurity investment priorities, regulatory preparation and PQC migration planning. Future remediation and crypto-agility: Subsequent versions are planned to introduce remediation guidance, migration prioritization and a crypto-agility layer to help organizations transition between cryptographic algorithms and implementations as security standards and threats evolve.



The assessment service is designed to establish visibility and assessment rather than automatically remediate identified vulnerabilities, and it is not yet generally available. Future capabilities will be introduced progressively as the service develops.

Preparing the Internet for the Quantum Computing Era

Quantum computing represents a fundamental shift in the long-term security requirements of the Internet. Cryptographic algorithms that currently protect financial transactions, digital identities, government communications, software updates and connected infrastructure may become vulnerable to sufficiently powerful cryptographically relevant quantum computers.

This challenge is particularly urgent because adversaries may already be collecting encrypted information for future decryption, a threat commonly described as harvest now, decrypt later.

The emergence of standardized post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, including NIST's ML-KEM and ML-DSA, provides a foundation for migration. However, implementing new algorithms requires organizations first to identify and understand their existing cryptographic dependencies.

Through its VERIFY pillar and the upcoming Quantum Readiness Assessment, WISeTrust is intended to support this transition by providing the discovery, assessment and intelligence layer necessary to help organizations develop structured post-quantum migration strategies.

A Strategic Extension of WISeQey's End-to-End Digital Trust Architecture

WISeTrust.com builds on WISeQey's broader vision of creating a trusted digital ecosystem spanning identities, devices, semiconductors, cloud infrastructure and secure space communications.

Within the WISeQey Group, the initiative is strategically complementary to the technologies developed by SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES), including post-quantum secure semiconductors, hardware-based Roots of Trust, secure key provisioning and quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions.

While SEALSQ focuses on securing cryptographic operations at the semiconductor and hardware level, WISeTrust.com is intended to provide organizations with the visibility and assessment capabilities necessary to understand where those technologies and other quantum-resistant solutions may need to be deployed.

The initiative also complements WISeQey's existing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), digital identity and trust services, supporting a more integrated approach to authentication, encryption, digital signatures and trusted Internet transactions.

Together, these capabilities support the Group's ambition to deliver an end-to-end architecture in which trust can be established, verified and maintained across interconnected digital environments.

Independence by Design

WISeTrust separates assessment, implementation and assurance into distinct roles. WISeTrust provides the framework: it scopes, assesses, maps controls, structures evidence and coordinates assurance readiness. WISeQey technologies can strengthen identity, authority, integrity, workflow and evidence where gaps are identified, while assessments remain technology-neutral and driven by risk and evidence needs.

Formal assurance conclusions are issued by independent, qualified auditors, not by WISeTrust. The auditor remains responsible for independently testing the agreed scope and criteria and for reporting on the result, helping to protect the credibility of the outcome for customers, investors and regulators.

Crypto-Agility: Moving Beyond a One-Time Migration

WISeQey believes the transition to post-quantum cryptography should not be viewed as a one-time replacement of vulnerable algorithms.As cryptographic standards evolve, new vulnerabilities emerge and quantum computing technologies advance, organizations will increasingly require the ability to update their cryptographic infrastructure without fundamentally redesigning their applications and systems.

This capability, known as crypto-agility, is expected to become a critical component of long-term cybersecurity resilience. Future versions of WISeTrust.com are planned to support this objective through remediation guidance and a crypto-agility layer, enabling organizations to better plan, coordinate and manage cryptographic transitions across complex technology environments. The longer-term vision is to evolve from cryptographic visibility toward a continuous trust-management framework capable of supporting secure digital transactions across heterogeneous systems, devices and networks.

Building Trust into Every Internet Transaction

The strategic ambition behind WISeTrust.com extends beyond quantum readiness.

As digital interactions increasingly involve autonomous AI agents, machine-to-machine transactions, Internet of Things devices, financial platforms and distributed computing infrastructure, cryptographic trust must become a fundamental and verifiable property of every digital exchange.

WISeQey envisions a future in which organizations can continuously understand the cryptographic foundations of their digital operations, identify emerging risks and adapt their security architectures as technologies evolve.

This approach is intended to strengthen digital sovereignty by helping organizations maintain visibility and control over the cryptographic mechanisms protecting their information, infrastructure and transactions.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeQey, commented: "Trust is the invisible infrastructure of the Internet. Every financial transaction, digital identity, connected device, AI interaction and secure communication depends on cryptography. Yet today, many organizations do not have a complete inventory of the cryptographic technologies protecting their most critical assets. With WISeTrust.com, our ambition is to make cryptographic trust visible, measurable and ultimately manageable.

“We believe that before an organization can become quantum-safe, it must first understand its cryptographic exposure. Discovery is the first step toward resilience, and crypto-agility is the foundation for maintaining that resilience over time. Our vision is to bring trust to every Internet transaction by connecting cryptographic intelligence with our broader ecosystem of digital identity, PKI, secure semiconductors, post-quantum technologies and secure communications.

“The Internet of the future will not simply require more encryption. It will require an architecture in which trust can be continuously verified, cryptographic risks can be identified and security can evolve as rapidly as the technologies it protects. WISeTrust.com represents an important step toward that vision."

Availability and Development Roadmap

The WISeTrust.com website is live as of today and presents the WISeTrust framework and its GOVERN, COMPLY and VERIFY pillars. The Quantum Readiness Assessment is an upcoming service to be delivered by the Quantum Center of Excellence; its initial scope is planned to focus on cryptographic discovery, asset inventory, security auditing and post-quantum readiness assessment.

Subsequent releases are expected to expand the service with remediation guidance and crypto-agility functionality. The launch of the website does not indicate that the assessment service or any individual capability is commercially available. The timing, scope and availability of each capability will depend on development progress, validation and commercial deployment plans.

For more information, visit:

About WISeQey

WISeQey Corp. (“WISeQey”) is a British Virgin Islands holding company focused on post-quantum cybersecurity, digital identity, space technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its operating subsidiaries and technology platforms address distinct parts of this portfolio:

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeQey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeQey platform. WISeQey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeQey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeQey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeQey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeQey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeQey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, FY 2026 revenue guidance, business pipeline, the timing of commercial adoption of post-quantum products, the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and listings, the proposed Quantisimo business combination, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Words such as“aims,”“ambition,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“expects,”“guidance,”“intends,”“pipeline,”“plans,”“targets,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include WISeQey's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; WISeQey's dependence on the results of its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp for a majority of its consolidated revenue and earnings; adjustments to preliminary unaudited 9M 2026 financial information upon completion of financial closing and review procedures; the ability to achieve FY 2026 revenue guidance; the conversion of the estimated business pipeline into revenue, which depends on customer validation, technical integration and other commercial factors; the timing and outcome of laboratory review, certification, customer qualification and procurement for the QS7001, QVault TPM and other post-quantum products; the ability to integrate acquired businesses, including IC'Alps SAS, Miraex and Wecan, and to realize value from the SEALQuantum Sovereign Vertical Stack; the effects of WISeQey's cross-border merger and redomiciliation; the trading performance of, and WISeQey's ownership in, WISeSat.Space following its combination with Columbus Acquisition Corp.; the risks of satellite launches and missions; the risk that the proposed Quantisimo business combination with GigCapital8 is not completed by March 31, 2027 or at all, including as a result of a failure to obtain the approval of GigCapital8's shareholders or required regulatory approvals, the registration statement on Form F-4 not becoming effective, Nasdaq listing approval not being obtained, the minimum cash condition not being satisfied, including as a result of redemptions by GigCapital8's shareholders, or the termination of the merger agreement; the amount of cash SEALSQ may be required to contribute in connection with the proposed Quantisimo business combination; the effect of contributing the Group's interests in Miraex, SEALCOIN, Wecan and WISeSat.Space to Quantisimo, and the value and trading performance of PubCo shares received by WISeQey and SEALSQ; whether the memorandum of understanding with the Canton of Jura leads to definitive agreements and the anticipated investment; and other risks described in WISeQey's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. WISeQey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeQey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeQey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

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