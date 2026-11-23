MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roze AI Inc. (Nasdaq: RZAI,“Roze AI” or the“Company”), a Physical AI technology company focused on fire and disaster prevention, announced today that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on November 20, 2026, with BAUM Architects Co., Ltd. (“BAUM Architects”), an architectural design firm based in South Korea, to explore the potential acquisition of shares in BAUM Architects and related strategic cooperation.

There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement, as to the terms of any such agreement, or that the transaction will be completed on the anticipated terms or at all.

Under the terms of the MOA, Roze AI and BAUM Architects will engage in good-faith negotiations to align Roze AI's business strategy with BAUM Architects' business capabilities. Specific transaction terms, including the exact equity stake to be acquired, purchase price, payment structure, and closing timeline, would be determined in a separate definitive agreement, if one is executed, following the completion of comprehensive financial, legal, and tax due diligence, required financial statement audits, and corporate and regulatory approvals.

The MOA is non-binding, other than its confidentiality provisions, and does not obligate either party to purchase, sell or acquire shares. It terminates on the earlier of six months from signing or the execution of a definitive agreement, unless extended by the parties.

“We believe that combining our AI fire safety technology with BAUM Architects' 40-year history and design expertise has the potential to create operational and commercial synergies, including in the digital transformation of architectural design, smart buildings and sustainable solutions, and to expand our market share,” said Young Jin Cho, CEO of Roze AI.“If completed, we believe this transaction could support Roze AI's long-term growth strategy.”

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI is a Physical AI technology company focused on fire and disaster prevention. The Company is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada, with its principal executive offices in Seongnam, South Korea. It conducts its operating business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd. (formerly ROZETATECH Co., Ltd.), founded in 2015.

The Company combines artificial intelligence, IoT sensing, data analytics, and digital twin technologies. These are designed to identify potential fire and disaster risks at an early stage and support preventive action before incidents occur. Its solutions include Fire4Cast, an AI fire forecasting system, and the Disaster AI Platform (DAP). The Company also designs, manufactures, and sells wireless fire detection and alarm devices and systems. DAP has been installed at government facilities, military bases, designated production facilities, and power plants in South Korea. The Company's AI Fire Forecast Alert Program received Grade 1 Good Software (GS) certification in South Korea in February 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Agreement (the“MOA”) with BAUM Architects Co., Ltd. (“BAUM”); the potential acquisition of shares in BAUM; potential strategic cooperation or alignment between the Company and BAUM; the possible negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement; the completion of financial statement audits, financial, legal, and tax due diligence, valuation, and required approvals; the anticipated timing and completion of any potential transaction; and potential synergies, business collaboration, market share, and growth. Words such as“intends,”“believes,”“expects,”“potential,”“could,”“seek,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to, among other things, the non-binding nature of the MOA; the fact that the MOA does not obligate either party to complete a share transfer, transfer of management control, or business combination; the results of financial statement audits, due diligence, and valuation; the parties' ability to agree on the percentage of shares, purchase price, payment terms, transaction structure, and schedule, and to execute a definitive agreement; the ability to satisfy closing conditions, including obtaining required board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, as well as meeting applicable disclosure, accounting, and auditing requirements; the expiration of the MOA's six-month term (unless extended by mutual written agreement) without a definitive agreement; the Company's ability to finance any transaction on acceptable terms; termination, postponement, or cancellation of the proposed transaction; difficulties in aligning operations, integrating business or technology, or realizing anticipated synergies; the Company's limited operating history; the Company's dependence on Korean public-sector customers; the Company's ability to scale sales, installation, and support; competition; customer performance and revenue recognition; general economic, regulatory, and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Roze AI Inc.

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