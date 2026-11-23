MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), a leading cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

December 1, 2026, 3:00–3:35 PM (Eastern Time)

Miami, FL

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 3, 2026, 11:00–11:25 AM (Eastern Time)

New York, NY

The live events and a replay of the presentations can be accessed via the Events page of the Company's website at .

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel medicines for patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases. Building on a proven legacy in genetic target discovery, Lexicon is advancing a clinical pipeline in areas of significant and often underserved need, with programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity and other related metabolic conditions. Lexicon is committed to developing differentiated therapies that can be integrated broadly into clinical practice, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients. Its capabilities extend from early-stage target discovery through clinical development and commercialization, strategically paired with high-impact collaborations to maximize the global reach of its medicines.

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For Media Inquiries:

Dave Belian

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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For Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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