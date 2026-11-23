MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New licenses bring reAlpha Realty to two major Midwest housing markets, extending its integrated real estate and mortgage services to more homebuyers

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the“Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that its realty division is now licensed in Illinois and Ohio. This expansion grows the combined footprint of the Company's realty division to 15 states and Washington, D.C.

The expansion advances reAlpha's Midwest growth strategy, extending its real estate services into two significant regional markets: Columbus, the capital of Ohio, and Chicago, the Midwest's largest city, as identified by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. With reAlpha's mortgage division also licensed in both states, eligible buyers can access real estate representation and mortgage services through the Company's integrated platform. Eligible buyers may receive commission rebates of up to approximately 1.5% of the purchase price when using both services, subject to program terms and conditions and where permitted by law. In 2025, homebuyers purchasing through reAlpha's realty division received a median rebate of approximately $10,450.

Illinois recorded 136,650 closed home sales in 2025, including approximately 89,100 in the Chicago metropolitan area, per Illinois REALTORS®. Ohio REALTORS® data shows that Ohio recorded 126,015 home sales statewide during the same period. Central Ohio, including the Columbus metropolitan area, accounted for 29,626 transactions and a record $11.1 billion in residential sales volume in 2025, according to Columbus REALTORS®.

The Company's entry into these markets comes as the Midwest shows signs of renewed growth. The U.S. Census Bureau reported approximately 16,000 net domestic migrants to the Midwest between July 2024 and July 2025, marking the first positive net domestic migration to the region in the decade. Ohio was a significant recipient of those domestic migrants, receiving approximately 11,900 of overall net arrivals to the region. reAlpha believes the region's relative affordability, housing demand and population trends create an opportunity to bring its buyer-focused model to more consumers.

“We're pleased to bring realty coverage to Ohio, our home state, and to begin operations in Illinois at the same time. Chicago and Columbus are important markets with substantial housing activity, and each provides the opportunity to reach more homebuyers,” said Mike Logozzo, CEO of reAlpha.“This recent expansion increases the number of states where we offer the combination of real estate and mortgage services to local homebuyers. We're focused on bringing more of these services together and making the homebuying process more accessible through both buyer savings from the rebate and coordinated support.”

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes“forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by the Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha, Mike Logozzo, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“could”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“project”,“strive”,“budget”,“forecast”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha's ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha's liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha's limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha's technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha's ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha's ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha's ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies' services; reAlpha's ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha's ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha's ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha's brand and reputation; reAlpha's ability to reduce its manual loan processing time and manual effort of its employees through the implementation of its Loan Officer Assistant and CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha's ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha's ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform's continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha's ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha's growth; the inability of reAlpha's customers to pay for reAlpha's services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha's future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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