MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Collaboration Combines GeoX Intelligence's AI-Powered Geological Analytics with VCI Global's Business Development and Government Networks to Explore Commercial Opportunities in Malaysia's Mineral Sector

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with GeoX Intelligence Pte.Ltd (“GeoX”), a Singapore-based geological intelligence and technology company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mineral exploration, remote sensing and geological analysis.

The strategic collaboration marks another step in VCI Global's expansion into emerging AI applications, positioning the Company to pursue commercial opportunities within the evolving mineral exploration and geological analysis.

According to Grand View Research, the global AI in mining market is projected to reach US$59.3 billion in 2026, before expanding to approximately US$685.6 billion by 2033. This represents a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.9% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting the growing adoption of artificial intelligence across the mining value chain. The growing adoption of AI across the mining industry reflects increasing demand for advanced data analytics, machine learning and intelligent technologies to improve operational efficiency, mineral discovery and resource evaluation.

Connecting AI Technology with Malaysia's Mineral Exploration Opportunities

The strategic partnership establishes four potential commercial pathways, combining GeoX Intelligence's AI-powered geological capabilities with VCI Global's business development and government networks.



AI-Powered Exploration Services: Introducing AI-driven geological mapping, remote sensing and mineral prospectivity assessment to public and private mining companies.

Government and State-Level Projects: Pursuing regional geological mapping, mineral resource inventories and large-scale prospectivity assessment opportunities.

Mining Investment and Mineral Rights Opportunities: Exploring potential technology-linked equity, joint venture and royalty-based arrangements associated with mining concessions, subject to separate definitive agreements. Strategic Investment Introductions: Facilitating introductions to strategic investors and investment groups for potential equity or debt investment directly into GeoX.

The convergence of artificial intelligence and natural resources is creating new opportunities for technology providers and industry participants. As mineral exploration becomes increasingly data-intensive, AI-powered geological interpretation and remote sensing technologies are emerging as valuable tools for processing complex geological information and supporting exploration decisions.

For VCI Global, the collaboration represents an opportunity to extend its AI-related business development activities into a specialized industrial application with growing relevance to the global mining sector. By combining GeoX's proprietary technology with VCI Global's local market access and commercial capabilities, the parties intend to establish a platform for pursuing opportunities across Malaysia's mineral exploration ecosystem.

“We see significant potential at the intersection of artificial intelligence and the natural resources sector. As AI adoption expands beyond conventional enterprise applications, specialized industrial applications such as geological intelligence and mineral exploration present another compelling area of opportunity,” said Victor Hoo, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to connect advanced AI capabilities with commercial opportunities in Malaysia, leveraging our local networks and business development capabilities to support the introduction of GeoX's technology to relevant industry stakeholders."

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is transforming into an AI infrastructure and technology group focused on AI computing, GPU infrastructure and AI token services through its businesses, including V Gallant and VGAIN Compute. Following the spin-off and divestment of its capital markets consultancy, fintech and other non-core businesses, the Company is sharpening its focus on AI-driven growth while exploring complementary opportunities in renewable energy, power generation, energy storage and forest conservation, including potential carbon credit initiatives. Through these interconnected areas, VCI Global aims to build a scalable and sustainable infrastructure platform supported by disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

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