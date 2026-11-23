MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreements with TAF Industries and DOD Solution advance cooperation in manufacturing and onboard autonomy

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software, today announced the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with TAF Industries and DOD Solution during a ceremony held at the Embassy of Canada to Ukraine in Kyiv on November 20, 2026.

The MOUs advance cooperation in unmanned systems manufacturing and onboard autonomy. They bring together Ukrainian technology and operational experience with Draganfly's Canadian engineering, manufacturing and systems-integration capabilities to support evolving requirements in Canada, Ukraine and allied markets.

The agreements are consistent with the objectives of the Canada–Ukraine Declaration for a 100-Year Partnership, signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Calgary on September 10, 2026. The declaration set out a long-term vision for deeper cooperation across security, trade, technology and economic development. Its defence-industrial priorities include joint production of unmanned systems, research and development, testing and evaluation, technology transfer and licensing, combining Ukraine's operational innovation with Canada's industrial and technological strengths.

“The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine welcomes these and other examples of increasing collaboration between Canadian and Ukrainian defence technology companies.” Peter Cahill, Senior Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada to Ukraine.

Draganfly's collaborations reflect that shared direction through proposed Canadian manufacturing and autonomy integration.

The DOD Solution MOU builds on Draganfly's previously announced strategic investment in the company and establishes a framework for longer-term cooperation in autonomy development and systems integration.

“Draganfly is committed to supporting Ukraine through practical, long-term relationships with its technology developers,” said Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly.“These agreements connect the technology with the ability to manufacture and support it. Our focus is on combining Ukrainian innovation and operational experience with our capabilities in Canada to support Ukrainian, Canadian and allied requirements.”

TAF Industries: Manufacturing and Industrial Cooperation

Draganfly's memorandum of understanding with TAF Industries, a Ukrainian defence technology manufacturer, establishes a framework to explore the development, manufacture and integration of Ukrainian unmanned systems technologies in Canada. The companies intend to evaluate selected unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground vehicles for Canadian manufacturing, explore joint research and development, and assess regulatory, supply-chain and production requirements. The collaboration is intended to guide potential longer-term industrial cooperation and the development of capabilities responsive to Canadian and Ukrainian needs.

DOD Solution: Autonomy Integration and Development

The memorandum of understanding with DOD Solution, an Estonian-Ukrainian developer of onboard autonomy technology, advances collaboration on integrating its technology into selected Draganfly unmanned systems. The collaboration combines DOD Solution autonomy expertise and insights from Ukraine with Draganfly's Canadian engineering and systems-integration capabilities. The work includes exploring how DOD Solution AURA AI platform can be adapted and evaluated for applications where GPS or communications may be degraded or unavailable.

The collaborations create opportunities to apply lessons from Ukraine to the development and evaluation of unmanned systems, strengthen Canadian technical expertise and give Ukrainian partners avenues to share their expertise and explore additional markets.

The scope, timing and implementation of activities under each agreement are subject to its respective terms, ongoing technical evaluation, and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software serving customers across North America and globally. With more than 27 years of experience in unmanned systems, Draganfly develops and delivers technologies spanning aerial platforms, autonomy, sensing, payload integration and mission-specific solutions for defence, public safety and commercial applications.

The Company combines engineering, manufacturing, software and systems-integration capabilities to support customers operating in complex and mission-critical environments. Draganfly is driven by a mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions that save time, money and lives.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plan" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the implementation of the memoranda of understanding with TAF Industries and DOD Solution; the evaluation, development, manufacture and integration of Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground vehicle technologies in Canada; potential joint research and development and longer-term industrial cooperation; the integration of DOD Solution's autonomy technology, including the AURA AI platform, into selected Draganfly unmanned systems; the scope, timing and implementation of activities under each agreement; and the expected benefits of the collaborations, including strengthened Canadian technical expertise and future opportunities in Canada, Ukraine and allied markets. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the possibility that the memoranda of understanding may not result in definitive agreements on acceptable terms, on a timely basis or at all; that the contemplated manufacturing, integration, research and development or other initiatives may not proceed or achieve their anticipated benefits; the outcome of ongoing technical evaluations; the ability to satisfy regulatory, supply-chain and production requirements; reliance on TAF Industries, DOD Solution and other third parties; the value of the Company's investment in DOD Solution; risks associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and with conducting business with counterparties in Ukraine and Estonia; applicable export-control, defence-trade, technology-transfer and governmental-approval requirements; the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, operations and financial condition; the successful integration of technology; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates; the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR+ website at and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.