MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Taipei City, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the“Company” or“Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Ever Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., has entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with a Philippine healthcare enterprise. The LOI initiates an evaluation of a potential collaboration for the in-licensing, development, and commercialization of Jyong Biotech's investigational new drug in the Philippines.

Aligning with the Company's strategy to expand patient access in Southeast Asia, the LOI expresses the Philippine enterprise's intent to evaluate the potential in-licensing and distribution of Botreso®, an investigational therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Through this potential collaboration, the Philippine enterprise expects to explore the Philippine regulatory pathway, market opportunities, and commercialization strategies for Botreso®.

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD 2021) and BMC Urology research, the global BPH patient population reached 112.5 million in 2021, representing an increase of over 122% from 50.7 million in 1990, and is projected to grow to between 150 million and 156 million by 2035. Despite this market growth, a significant unmet medical need remains due to the severe side effects and high discontinuation rates of existing treatments. Current BPH treatments primarily rely on medications such as alpha-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs). However, these drugs are associated with a five-year discontinuation rate of 60% to 90% due to adverse effects like dizziness, orthostatic hypotension, ejaculatory dysfunction, and sexual dysfunction.

As an innovative botanical therapy, Botreso® aims to address this clinical gap. The drug has conducted four Phase III clinical trials in the U.S. and Taiwan, becoming the first Taiwanese-developed oral botanical new drug to advance to Phase III clinical trials with the U.S. FDA. Botreso® is being developed as a potential well-tolerated treatment option suitable for long-term use.

"Receiving this LOI from a Philippine enterprise marks an important step in our strategy to evaluate new markets for Botreso® in Southeast Asia," said Fu-Feng Kuo, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Jyong Biotech." Their experience in the Philippine regulatory landscape and commercial network make them a promising potential partner. We look forward to evaluating this opportunity as we advance the global commercialization of our innovative BPH treatments."

Headquartered in Metro Manila, the potential partner is a Philippine healthcare solutions company with established expertise in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs, product registration, market access, and commercialization. Its experience working with international pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers and its relationships in the Philippine healthcare sector position it to support the potential introduction of Botreso® in the Philippines.

The LOI is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be entered into. Any definitive agreement remains subject to due diligence, further evaluation of the product's clinical data, development status, regulatory requirements, and commercial terms. Moving forward, Jyong Biotech will continue leveraging its botanical platform to build a comprehensive BPH/LUTS portfolio centered on Botreso®, while accelerating the global development, out-licensing, and commercialization of its new drugs.

As of the date of this press release, Botreso® remains an investigational new drug candidate and has not been approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, Botreso®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the non-binding nature of the LOI, the possibility that no definitive agreement is entered into, uncertainties relating to regulatory approval of Botreso® in the Philippines, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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