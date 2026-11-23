

Acquisition brings approximately 100 MMcf/day of gross natural gas production, approximately 2 Tcf of estimated 3P (proved, probable and possible) natural gas reserves, more than 450 miles of owned pipelines, and infrastructure in which prior owners invested approximately $1.7 billion.



Debt-free, all-stock acquisition. GridAI acquired Pronghorn using common stock and Series I Convertible Preferred Stock, without incurring new debt to finance the acquisition.



Extensive pipeline connectivity provides access to third-party natural gas supplies, enabling GridAI to supplement its own production as power generation requirements increase.



Targets initial delivery of 300 MW of dedicated power in 2027, supporting phased development of multi-gigawatt hyperscale AI data center campuses in Wyoming.



Commercial engagement underway. GridAI has initiated and is advancing discussions with hyperscale data center operators and prospective power offtakers regarding potential power supply and infrastructure development opportunities across its Wyoming platform.

Acquires exclusive Wyoming territorial rights under the FANCO joint venture arrangement, establishing a potential longer-term pathway to advanced nuclear power alongside natural gas generation.

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridAI Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX) ("GridAI" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its acquisition of Pronghorn Resources LLC ("Pronghorn"), a producing natural gas and energy infrastructure business in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. In connection with the closing, GridAI also acquired, via assignment, exclusive Wyoming territorial rights under a joint venture arrangement with 1st American Nuclear Co. ("FANCO").

The completed transaction is intended to position GridAI as a vertically integrated energy and infrastructure platform to develop dedicated power generation for the artificial intelligence and hyperscale data center markets.

"Closing this acquisition represents a significant, transformative milestone for GridAI," said Jason Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of GridAI Technologies Corp. "We now have an established natural gas operating business, substantial owned infrastructure, extensive land and water resources, and the opportunity to develop dedicated power at scale. Importantly, our pipeline connectivity provides the flexibility to supplement our own production with third-party gas supply as customer power demand grows, while we continue to expand our production through well rehabilitation and new drilling. We believe this combination gives GridAI a strong foundation to pursue our initial 300 MW power delivery target in 2027 and to build a multi-gigawatt AI energy infrastructure business."

An Established Energy Platform with Flexible Fuel Supply

Pronghorn's operating asset base includes:



Approximately 100 million cubic feet per day of gross natural gas production, with current production estimated to provide sufficient fuel for up to approximately 600 MW of gas-fired generation, depending on plant efficiency and deliverable volumes.

An estimated 2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of 3P (proved, probable and possible) natural gas reserves and approximately 3,200 producing wells.

Approximately 1,000,000 acres of mineral and leasehold interests across Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

More than 450 miles of owned pipeline and gathering infrastructure and connections to major regional transportation systems, including Kinder Morgan and Western Midstream.

Approximately 14 million gallons of daily water production, with potential applications in industrial power operations and data center cooling. Infrastructure in which prior owners made approximately $1.7 billion in historical capital expenditures, excluding well costs.

The reserve estimates above include probable and possible reserves, which are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves, and are not estimates of proved reserves prepared in accordance with SEC definitions. Actual quantities that may ultimately be recovered may differ substantially. Production, well count and water figures are approximate and based on Pronghorn operating data.

A key strategic advantage of Pronghorn's infrastructure is its ability to access natural gas beyond its own production. Through connections to regional gas transportation hubs and third-party pipelines traversing its leasehold areas, GridAI expects to be able to purchase additional natural gas from external suppliers and transport it through available pipeline infrastructure to planned power generation sites, subject to transportation capacity and commercial arrangements.

This capability is intended to provide fuel-supply flexibility as GridAI builds its generation capacity to meet the requirements of hyperscale data center customers, without relying exclusively on increases in its own natural gas production.

Concurrently, GridAI is increasing production from its owned natural gas resources through ongoing well workover and rehabilitation programs and new drilling, which is intended to strengthen its vertically integrated fuel supply while preserving opportunities for standalone natural gas sales.

Targeting Initial Power Delivery in 2027

GridAI is targeting an initial 300 MW of power delivery in 2027, with phased expansion intended to support multi-gigawatt AI data center development across identified Wyoming sites.

GridAI has initiated and continues to advance discussions with hyperscale data center developers, high-performance compute operators and power offtakers regarding potential long-term power supply arrangements and associated AI infrastructure development opportunities and partnerships. These engagements are intended to align the Company's phased generation development strategy with prospective customer demand requirements and deployment timelines. No assurance can be given that these discussions will result in definitive commercial agreements.

The strategic importance of domestic AI infrastructure development was further underscored on November 20, 2026, when President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose substantial penalties on U.S. companies developing data centers outside the United States, emphasizing his administration's commitment to keeping critical AI infrastructure on American soil. GridAI believes this emerging federal policy direction further strengthens the strategic positioning of its Wyoming platform, combining domestically owned natural gas resources, existing energy infrastructure, and dedicated power generation to support the development of large-scale AI computing capacity within the United States.

The Company's strategy combines owned natural gas resources, third-party gas procurement flexibility, existing transportation infrastructure, and planned dedicated behind-the-meter power generation, complemented by existing substations at identified development sites.

GridAI intends to pursue multiple potential sources of economic value, including natural gas production and sales, long-term power supply agreements, water supply opportunities, and ownership interests in the hyperscale AI data center campuses helps develop.

Exclusive Wyoming FANCO Rights and Advanced Nuclear Development

In connection with the closing, GridAI acquired, by assignment, the exclusive Wyoming territorial rights under an Amended and Restated Joint Venture Agreement with FANCO, together with the related contractual rights and obligations. The assignment and its consideration were previously described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2026.

These rights provide a framework for potential deployment of FANCO's Bridge Power strategy, combining commercially available generation technologies with the possible future integration of advanced nuclear power.

FANCO's EAGL-1 small modular reactor platform contemplates 240 MWe units, with six-unit clusters designed to provide approximately 1.44 GWe of baseload generation capacity, subject to technology development, commercial availability, licensing, financing, and regulatory approvals.

GridAI's immediate priority remains the development of natural gas-fired power infrastructure, with advanced nuclear generation representing a complementary longer-term opportunity.

Transaction Closing

The Pronghorn acquisition and the related FANCO rights assignment were completed pursuant to the definitive transaction agreements described in GridAI's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2026. The acquisition consideration consisted of GridAI common stock and Series I Convertible Preferred Stock, subject to stockholder and Nasdaq approvals applicable to conversion. The filing describes the consideration, potential dilution, escrow and milestone provisions, initial 30-month lock-up agreement, and other material transaction terms. Any material changes at closing will be disclosed in the Company's applicable SEC filings.

GridAI did not use debt financing to fund the acquisition consideration. Pronghorn's existing contractual obligations and liabilities, including its gas prepayment arrangement and plugging and abandonment obligations, remain obligations of Pronghorn following the closing.

Further information concerning consummation of the transactions and any required closing disclosures will be provided in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX) is developing a vertically integrated energy and infrastructure platform designed to support the expanding power requirements of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and hyperscale data centers.

Through its Wyoming operations, the Company combines natural gas production, land, water, and existing energy infrastructure, including substations at identified development sites, with plans for dedicated behind-the-meter power generation to support the deployment of large-scale American AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, to the extent applicable.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and integration of the Pronghorn acquisition; future natural gas production and reserve development; well rehabilitation and drilling; the ability to procure and transport third-party natural gas; pipeline capacity and availability; the development, financing, and operation of power generation and data center infrastructure; targeted initial power delivery in 2027; potential generation capacity; customer agreements, joint ventures, and ownership interests; the commercial value of the acquired FANCO Wyoming rights; and the possible future deployment of small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear technologies.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and to obtain financing; the ability to obtain stockholder approval of the conversion of the Series I Convertible Preferred Stock and the increase in authorized common stock, and Nasdaq approval of the listing of the underlying shares; dilution to existing stockholders; the integration of Pronghorn; the completion of pending permit and operatorship transfers; Pronghorn's plugging and abandonment, gas prepayment and other assumed obligations; changes in natural gas production and prices; reserve recoverability and deliverability; third-party gas supply availability, transportation capacity, tariffs, and contractual arrangements; the success and cost of drilling and well rehabilitation; construction delays and cost overruns; the availability of financing, equipment, and contractors; the receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals; the ability to execute customer and development agreements; the achievement of targeted power delivery schedules; and the technical, commercial, licensing, and regulatory uncertainties associated with advanced nuclear technologies.

Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings available at .

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

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