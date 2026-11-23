MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 43% of consumers expect to do the greatest portion of their holiday shopping during the peak shopping weekend, while more than half will continue shopping into December

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, November 23, 2026 - As the holiday season enters its busiest shopping period, new research from Circana, LLC shows that the five-day stretch spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday remains the most important period for holiday spending, even as consumers continue shopping well into December.

According to Circana's annual Holiday Purchase Intentions study, 43% of consumers expect to do the greatest portion of their holiday shopping during the Black Friday, Thanksgiving weekend, and Cyber Monday period. Black Friday alone stands out as the season's most influential shopping day, with 24% of consumers identifying it as the day they expect to do the largest share of their holiday shopping. However, the findings also underscore that holiday shopping doesn't end when Cyber Monday does. More than half of consumers (56%) expect to complete their holiday shopping in December, including 17% who say they typically shop right up until the last minute, creating continued opportunities for retailers throughout the remainder of the season.

“Consumers have entered the holiday season with a plan, and they appear to be sticking to it,” said Kiara Barrett, head of global thought leadership at Circana.“Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain critical shopping moments, but consumers are increasingly focused on making sure each purchase delivers meaningful value. Retailers still have significant opportunities ahead as shoppers continue evaluating purchases and completing their holiday lists throughout December.”

Early retail sales data suggest consumers are following through on their intentions. According to Circana's Retail Early Indicator, Q4-to-date general merchandise dollar sales are nearly flat versus last year, while unit sales are down 2.0%, reflecting shoppers' continued focus on prioritizing purchases and maximizing value. Recent momentum has improved, with dollar sales growing versus year ago for two consecutive weeks, including a 1.7% increase in the latest week.

The annual Holiday Purchase Intentions study also indicates that shoppers are taking an increasingly omnichannel approach to holiday purchasing. More than eight in 10 consumers (83%) plan to make holiday purchases online, with online-only retailers emerging as the preferred digital destination. At the same time, physical stores remain an important part of the shopping journey, particularly among mass merchants, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, beauty specialty retailers, and off-price chains. Consumers expect to divide holiday spending nearly evenly between online and physical stores, reflecting a balanced shopping approach that combines digital convenience with in-store experiences.

Free shipping and delivery, overall value for the price, and special sale pricing rank as the leading influences on retailer choice, highlighting the continued importance of competitive offers and frictionless shopping experiences. Retail preferences also reveal consumers' focus on value and convenience. Online-only retailers continue to attract the broadest planned visitation, while mass merchants, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, and beauty specialty retailers rank among the leading physical shopping destinations.

“Holiday shoppers are approaching every purchase with intention,” Barrett said.“The fact that dollar sales have recently turned positive while unit sales remain under pressure tells us consumers are still willing to spend when they see the right value proposition. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and December remain critical opportunities for retailers because shoppers are actively comparing prices, promotions, and fulfillment options before committing their dollars. The winners this holiday season will be the retailers and brands that make consumers feel confident that every purchase is worthwhile.”

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About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

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Holiday Retail Tracking: Q4 to date

CONTACT: Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782...