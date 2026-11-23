MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Milestone Expected to Expand Institutional Visibility, Broaden Retail Investor Awareness and Strengthen Eagle's Position as an Emerging Leader in U.S. Uranium and Advanced Nuclear Energy

RENO, Nev., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (“Eagle” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NUCL), a next-generation nuclear energy company, today announced that it has been added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, which will become effective after the US market closes on December 11, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index is maintained for a one-year period and provides automatic inclusion in the corresponding growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines eligibility for its Russell indexes primarily through objective market capitalization rankings and established style criteria.

"Being selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index marks an important milestone for Eagle and reflects the continued progress we are making in advancing our vision for an integrated nuclear energy platform," said Eagle CEO Mark Mukhija.“We believe this recognition will help increase awareness of Eagle and the work we're doing to advance our uranium projects and explore opportunities in advanced nuclear technology. As interest in nuclear energy continues to grow, we remain focused on building our business and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely utilized by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For additional information regarding the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. is a next-generation nuclear energy company that combines domestic uranium exploration with access to certain Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The Company owns the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, located in southeastern Oregon. This includes the Aurora deposit, with 32.75Mlbs Indicated and 4.98Mlbs Inferred (SK-1300 TRS) of near-surface uranium resource, and the adjacent Cordex deposit, which the Company believes offers potential to expand the project's overall resource inventory. By integrating advanced SMR technology with a sizeable uranium asset, Eagle is building an integrated nuclear platform positioned to support domestic nuclear energy development.

For more information about Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“may,”“target,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,”“preliminary,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the parties' ability to enter into a definitive agreement and close the acquisition; the expected timing and benefits of the merger; Eagle's, or its management team's expectations concerning the outlook for Eagle's business; the ability to execute Eagle's strategies and reach permitting and operational milestones timely or at all; projected and estimated financial performance; anticipated industry trends; the future price of minerals; future capital expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the development of nuclear energy technology; and the future demand for nuclear energy and uranium; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Eagle. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management teams of Eagle and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) Eagle's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (iii) the risk that the price of Eagle's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in laws, regulations, technologies, natural disasters or health epidemics/pandemics, national security tensions, and macro-economic and social environments affecting its business; (iv) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for lithium and uranium and certain other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity); (v) restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Eagle operates; (vi) laws and regulations governing Eagle's operation, exploration and development activities, and changes in such laws and regulations; (vii) Eagle's ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for the operation and expansion of its existing operations and for the development, construction and commencement of new operations; (viii) risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); (ix) inherent risks associated with tailings facilities and heap leach operations, including failure or leakages; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the inability to determine, with certainty, production and cost estimates; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); (x) environmental regulations and legislation; (xi) the effects of climate change, extreme weather events, water scarcity, and seismic events, and the effectiveness of strategies to deal with these issues; (xii) risks relating to Eagle's exploration operations; (xiii) fluctuations in currency markets; (xiv) the volatility of the metals markets, and its potential to impact Eagle's ability to meet its financial obligations; (xv) disputes as to the validity of mining or exploration titles or claims or rights, which constitute most of Eagle's property holdings; (xvi) Eagle's ability to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; (xvii) increased competition in the mining industry for properties and equipment; (xviii) limited supply of materials and supply chain disruptions; (xix) relations with and claims by indigenous populations; (xx) relations with and claims by local communities and non-governmental organizations; (xxi) the risk that other capital needed by Eagle may not be raised on favorable terms, or at all; (xxii) risks associated with nuclear energy technology development and commercialization; and (xxiii) Eagle's reliance on third-party contractors and service providers. The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Eagle presently does not know or that Eagle currently believes are immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, any other factors discussed in this press release and Current Report on Form 8-K filed in conjunction with this press release, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the registration statement on Form S-1 originally filed by Eagle with the SEC on March 19, 2026, and any amendments or supplements thereto, and those discussed and identified in other filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which may be found on the SEC's website at Eagle cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Eagle undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs. In the event that any forward-looking statement is updated, no inference should be made that Eagle will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

775-335-2029

...

Media Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

949-574-3860

...