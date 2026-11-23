MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Beverly Hills esthetician brand, named the best luxury skincare brand of 2026 by JustLuxe, marks down its best-selling Best Skin Ever! set to $98 and debuts THE SKIN ICONS luxury set

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonya Dakar today announced its Black Friday skincare deals for 2026, with up to 50% off limited edition holiday skincare sets and 20% off site-wide. The sale runs through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026, at sonyadakar.com.

The Black Friday skincare sale covers the formulas Sonya Dakar uses in her Beverly Hills clinic, from face oils and balms to serums and masks. The 20% site-wide discount is applied with a code shown on the site during the sale. The holiday sets are already marked down, with some at more than half off their regular price.

Black Friday skincare deals at a glance



Up to 50% off holiday skincare sets. Limited edition sets bundle full routines at a lower price than buying each product separately.

Best Skin Ever! , $98 (regular $207). Last year's best-selling Sonya Dakar set includes Flash Facial, Organic Omega Oil, Retinu, Volcano Mask and Rose Gold Radiance Mask.

THE SKIN ICONS , $275 (regular $392). New for 2026, the brand's most indulgent set pairs full-size SuperLift, Stem Cell Transformer and Omega Overnight Sculpting Mask.

$35 skin type sets. The Clear Skin Set (regular $65) and Sensitive Skin Set (regular $68) make easy gifts and stocking stuffers.

20% off site-wide, including bestsellers like Organic Omega Oil, Flash Facial and Blue Butterfly Balm, November 18 to 30, 2026. Free shipping on orders over $75.

“Black Friday is when a lot of our clients finally try the routine I use in the treatment room,” said Sonya Dakar, Beverly Hills esthetician and founder of Sonya Dakar skincare.“The holiday sets are the easiest place to start, because each one is a full routine in the order you use it.”

Key dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday skincare shoppers



November 18 to 30, 2026: 20% off site-wide with the code shown on sonyadakar.com

Friday, November 27, 2026: Black Friday, historically the brand's biggest sale day

Monday, November 30, 2026: Cyber Monday, the last day of the sale December 14, 2026: last day to order for guaranteed holiday delivery

Shoppers looking for a ready-to-give skincare gift can also browse the full range of holiday skincare gift sets. Popular sets sell out each season, so early shopping gives the widest choice.

About Sonya Dakar

Sonya Dakar is a Beverly Hills esthetician known for her results-driven facials and the founder of the Sonya Dakar skincare line. The family-run Los Angeles brand makes vegan, cruelty-free skincare built around gentle, high-performance ingredients, with formulas for dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin. JustLuxe named Sonya Dakar the best luxury skincare brand of 2026. Learn more at sonyadakar.com.

CONTACT: SONYA DAKAR: Skincare Solutions...