MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insiders Purchase Approximately 200,000 Shares, Demonstrating Their Confidence in the Company's AI Infrastructure Strategy

Purchases Follow the Retirement of 100% of the Company's Term Debt and the Completed Oblivus Acquisition as the Company Advances Its GPU Exchange Rebrand

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGPU) (“Reliance” or the“Company”) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ezra Beyman, Chief Operating Officer Judah Korman and Vice President Mordy Beyman have purchased an aggregate of 197,905 shares of the Company's common stock, representing approximately 11% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The purchases follow a series of steps that have reshaped the Company in recent months, including the divestiture of non-core insurance agencies, the retirement of 100% of the Company's term debt and the completed acquisition of Oblivus, which marked the Company's entry into the GPU cloud and AI infrastructure market. As previously announced, the acquired business will operate under the GPU Exchange brand, which the Company has also adopted as its doing-business-as (DBA) name. In addition, the Company has changed its Nasdaq trading symbol from“EZRA” to“XGPU,” effective November 10, 2026.

“We bought these shares because we believe in what Reliance is building,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group.“The Company is debt-free, the Oblivus acquisition is complete, and we are moving to scale the business under the GPU Exchange brand. Management now has even more of its own capital at work alongside our shareholders, and we intend to deliver.”

The shares were acquired in privately negotiated transactions from GNK Holdings LLC and its affiliates. In connection with the transactions, GNK Holdings withdrew its October 15, 2026 demand for a special meeting of shareholders and its related requests. Additional information regarding the transactions is included in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGPU) operates insurance and technology businesses and pursues opportunities to build and scale AI-related platforms. Through the acquisition of Oblivus, the Company has entered the GPU cloud and AI infrastructure market, which it plans to scale under the GPU Exchange brand. Additional information is available at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and may be identified by the use of words or expressions such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“target,”“project,”“potential,” or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's plans to scale its GPU cloud and AI infrastructure business under the GPU Exchange brand; the integration and growth of the acquired GPU cloud business; the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent transactions; and the Company's pursuit of opportunities to build and scale AI-related platforms.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that purchases of the Company's common stock by its officers and directors are not indicative of the Company's future performance or the future trading price of its common stock; the Company's ability to integrate and scale the acquired GPU cloud business; the risk that the acquired business does not perform as anticipated; the Company's limited operating history in the GPU cloud business; the capital required to execute the Company's growth plans, which may be funded through equity financings that would be dilutive to existing shareholders; the Company's ability to access additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market; GPU availability, pricing and technological obsolescence; customer demand, utilization and competition; and general business, economic, market and geopolitical conditions. Additional information regarding these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially is included under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available free of charge at

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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