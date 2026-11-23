MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Divestiture completes Stratum's exit from real estate services and sharpens its focus on AI infrastructure and GPU leasing

CELEBRATION, FL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratum Holdings Corp., formerly La Rosa Holdings Corp., (NASDAQ: SRTM) ("Stratum" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed the sale of its legacy real estate businesses to Joseph La Rosa (the "Buyer"). As consideration, the Buyer has assumed approximately $1,882,000 of the Company's liabilities relating to the legacy real estate businesses. The sale also removes the operating costs of the legacy businesses, eliminating a sizable monthly operating deficit and allowing Stratum to direct its capital and management attention to its AI infrastructure strategy.

The divested operations include residential and commercial brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, property management, mortgage, and title and settlement services, conducted through La Rosa Realty, LLC and its affiliated entities in Florida, Georgia, Texas, California and Spain.

Related-party transaction. The Buyer is Joseph La Rosa, the Company's founder and former Chief Executive Officer, who is a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Because of this relationship, the transaction was reviewed and approved by the Company's full Board of Directors, with Mr. La Rosa recusing himself from the Board's deliberations and vote. In evaluating the transaction, the Board obtained an independent valuation from Newbridge Securities Corporation. The Company has also received all necessary waivers and consents from existing security holders. It is also contemplated that Mr. La Rosa's Series X shares may be transferred to Nicholas Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Stratum Holdings Corp. Additional details will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Key Terms:



Consideration: the Buyer assumed approximately $1,882,000 of Stratum liabilities related to the legacy businesses, including trade payables and other specified obligations. No cash was paid.

Monthly operating deficit: with the legacy operations gone, Stratum expects to eliminate approximately $1,500,000 per month in operating costs and working-capital needs.

Retained by Stratum: its public-company obligations, its AI infrastructure assets, including its NVIDIA B300 GPUs under long-term lease, and all assets outside the legacy real estate businesses. Brand: The La Rosa Realty name and related intellectual property transfer with the businesses.

Strategic Rationale

The sale was completed approximately five weeks after Stratum announced its letter of intent on October 19, 2026, ahead of the year-end 2026 timeline the Company previously provided for signing a definitive agreement. It is a major step in the Company's transformation into an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute. With a leaner cost structure and a cleaner balance sheet, Stratum is now positioned to pursue its goal of achieving profitability in 2027.

"Closing this sale is a defining milestone for Stratum," said Nicholas Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Stratum Holdings Corp. "In one step, we have removed nearly $1.9 million of liabilities from our balance sheet and eliminated a significant monthly operating deficit. Stratum is now a focused AI infrastructure company with contracted GPU lease revenue and a much leaner cost structure. Our capital and management attention will go toward expanding our GPU leasing operations and adding new commercial relationships as we work toward our goal of achieving profitability in 2027."

“We are grateful to Joe La Rosa and to the agents, franchisees and employees who built the La Rosa Realty platform,” Mr. Adler added.“We believe the businesses are well positioned under their founder's ownership, and we wish them continued success.”

About Stratum Holdings Corp.

Stratum Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SRTM), formerly La Rosa Holdings Corp., is an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute capacity. In October 2026, the Company acquired NVIDIA B300 GPUs and placed them under a long-term leasing arrangement designed to generate recurring revenue. Stratum is headquartered in Celebration, Florida. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "plans," "goal" and similar expressions identify these statements. They are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the Company's ability to execute its AI infrastructure strategy and obtain financing, demand and pricing for GPU compute capacity, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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Stratum Holdings Corp.

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