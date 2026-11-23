MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR, Inc. (OTC: SPYR) (“SPYR” or the“Company”) today announced two milestones on its path to becoming Ledjr AI, Inc.: it has submitted its corporate action notification to FINRA to change its name and obtain a new trading symbol, and the audit of the financial statements of the Company and of Ledjr AI (“Ledjr”) is progressing well. The audit follows the Company's October 30, 2026 announcement that it had engaged FM Financial Services LLC, a PCAOB-registered independent accounting firm based in Sugar Land, Texas, to conduct the audit.

Corporate Milestones Delivered

The Company has already changed its corporate name to Ledjr AI, Inc. with the Nevada Secretary of State, effective October 21, 2026. It has also submitted an amended list of officers and directors to the Nevada Secretary of State reflecting Tariq Siddiqi as Chief Executive Officer and Director, and expects it to be processed shortly.

On November 17, 2026, the Company submitted its Issuer Company-Related Action Notification to FINRA to change its name to Ledjr AI, Inc. and request a new trading symbol. The name change now needs only to be processed by FINRA. The Company's proposed trading symbol is“LDJR,” subject to FINRA approval. The name and symbol change will become effective in the market once FINRA completes its review, and the Company will announce the new symbol and effective date at that time.

Audit on Track

The Company and Ledjr have been responding to FM Financial Services' information requests, and the Company expects the audit to be completed within approximately the next 30 days. As previously announced, FM Financial Services is auditing the full-year financial statements of both SPYR and Ledjr for 2024 and 2025, and reviewing each company's unaudited financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2026.

Next Milestone: SEC Registration Statement

The audited and reviewed financial statements will be included in the registration statement the Company plans to file with the SEC. Filing the registration statement is the first step toward SEC reporting status and an eventual application to list on a national securities exchange. The Company will continue to report progress as each step is completed.

Ledjr's Unique Value Proposition



ERP and AI in one platform. Ledjr combines traditional enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with advanced artificial intelligence to help organizations improve operational efficiency and automate financial processes. Built on real-world ERP experience. Ledjr's technology draws on more than 15 years of ERP implementation experience across manufacturing, hospitality, insurance, distribution and food production, and the platform is already in use by customers.

Ledjr at the Forefront of AI



AI infrastructure for enterprise accounting. Ledjr is building the AI infrastructure layer for the enterprise accounting market, bringing AI into the core ERP and financial workflows organizations rely on every day. Next-generation ERP for small and mid-sized businesses. Ledjr is extending AI-driven ERP capabilities to the small and mid-sized business market, with automation of financial processes at the center of the platform.

“With our name and symbol change submitted to FINRA and the audit moving along well, we expect to have the audit completed within the next 30 days or so,” said Tariq Siddiqi, Chief Executive Officer of SPYR and Ledjr AI.“Once it's done, we can file our registration statement and take the next step toward becoming an SEC reporting company. Each milestone brings us closer to giving our shareholders and customers financials they can rely on as we scale Ledjr's AI platform.”

About Ledjr AI

Ledjr AI is building the AI infrastructure layer for the enterprise accounting market. For more information, visit .

About SPYR, Inc.

SPYR, Inc. is a Nevada corporation quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol“SPYR.”

Investor Contact

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion and timing of the audit and review of the Company's and Ledjr's financial statements, the filing of a registration statement, the Company's name and symbol change, potential exchange listing, and Ledjr's business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: that the audits and reviews may not be completed within the contemplated time frame or at all; that the registration statement may not be filed or declared effective; that the name and symbol change may not be approved or may be delayed; that Ledjr's platform may not achieve the customer adoption, market acceptance or growth its management anticipates; that additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; that securities remain subject to applicable former-shell-company resale restrictions under Rule 144(i); that exchange listing standards may not be met; and that legacy indebtedness and future financing may substantially dilute common stockholders. The super-voting preferred stock concentrates voting control in Ledjr even if Ledjr's common equity ownership is diluted.

The safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is not available to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Source: SPYR, Inc.