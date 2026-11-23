Brittany Ferries Saint Malo bunkering [refuelling] LNG with Titan in Portsmouth. Credit Brian Barcher.

Purposeful Relations' AI Stakeholder Compass® brings GEO and AEO to corporate communications, showing what AI tells regulators, investors and policymakers.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Purposeful Relations, the UK consultancy specialising in AI, data and measurement for strategic communications and corporate affairs, has launched the AI Stakeholder Compass, a generative engine optimisation (GEO) and answer engine optimisation (AEO) service for corporate communications, corporate affairs and public affairs teams. The new AI reputation service shows corporate affairs leaders what AI platforms tell regulators, investors and policymakers about their organisations. Global maritime coalition SEA-LNG is among its users.GEO and AEO describe how organisations understand and influence the answers given by AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity and Claude. Most GEO services aim to get brands and products recommended to consumers. The Purposeful Relations AI Stakeholder Compass treats AI as a stakeholder to tackle a different problem: how AI explains complex corporate and policy issues to the people who shape an organisation's licence to operate, including regulators, legislators, investors, employees and journalists. It examines how accurately and fairly AI portrays an organisation, its people and its issues, and which sources shape those answers.The service is the result of two years of research and development, funded by Purposeful Relations without external investment and carried out with UK-based and international clients, including SEA-LNG. It has also been trialled with one of the world's largest intergovernmental organisations and a UK government-owned arm's-length body.What an AI audit revealed for SEA-LNGSEA-LNG promotes liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a lower-emission alternative to oil-based marine fuels and a pathway to decarbonising shipping. Its global AI audit examined how sustainable shipping issues appear in AI answers.The findings challenged common GEO assumptions. Earned media accounted for 25% of citations, compared with 44% for owned media from the websites of SEA-LNG and its members. Reddit accounted for just 0.3% of citations, compared with 6.9% for LinkedIn and 5.3% for YouTube. Only four of SEA-LNG's top 10 media titles for human stakeholders featured in the top 10 cited in AI answers.Ian Aitchison, director of communications at SEA-LNG said:“We commission and publish research on complex topics such as emissions, infrastructure and investment. That evidence needs to be seen and understood by regulators, legislators and investors. Purposeful Relations understood our complex requirements and delivered a report with clear recommendations on how our communications strategy could be updated to influence both human and AI stakeholders.”Why GEO matters for corporate communicationsThe UK Government Communication Service (GCS) has recognised the significance of the issue and issued GEO guidance. Problems identified by GCS included inaccurate health information and incorrect advice about VAT deadlines. An AI answers audit by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that while links to its website were cited in 97% of answers, just 21% of those answers were fully accurate.Stuart Bruce, co-CEO of Purposeful Relations and The PR Futurist, said:“Most corporate affairs leaders still have no reliable information about how their people, issues and organisations show up in AI. If they do have data, it is from an SEO, digital or marketing perspective and focuses on visibility. A high score is meaningless and potentially dangerous if the answer is inaccurate, misses something important or is based on sources that tell the wrong story.“This leaves organisations exposed to negative, misleading and damaging answers that create significant reputational risk.“No board would accept a media strategy that counted coverage without reading it. They shouldn't accept an AI strategy that does the same. This is a reputation and corporate affairs issue, not simply another branch of SEO.”The risks are compounded by bad actors, including hostile states and pressure groups, that can attempt to manipulate AI answers to damage reputations. The AI Stakeholder Compass helps organisations build defences against such threats.How the AI Stakeholder Compass worksThe service uses Purposeful Relations' proprietary five-stage NORTH methodology: Name the stakeholder questions that matter, Observe what AI says, Reveal why AI says it, Target activity to change it, and Hone AI reputation over time. Rather than reporting a simple visibility score, it assesses accuracy, platform differences, citations, omissions and peer comparisons, then produces a prioritised action plan. Audits are tool-agnostic and follow the AMEC GEO Principles issued by the international measurement and evaluation body for communication.About Purposeful RelationsPurposeful Relations is a Leeds and London-based management and advisory consultancy specialising in AI, data and measurement for strategic communications and corporate affairs. It is the PRCA (Public Relations and Communications Association) official AI Partner, and co-CEO Stuart Bruce helped co-author the PRCA's How to measure GEO guide. Client experience includes Google, Nestlé, Network Rail, OECD, Amway, National Grid and Sanofi. AI Stakeholder Compassis a registered trademark of Purposeful Relations.

Stuart Bruce

Purposeful Relations

+44 20 3633 4486

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Purposeful Relations launches AI Stakeholder Compass®, a GEO/AEO service for corporate communications and public affairs News Provided By Purposeful Relations November 23, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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