WinXDVD 2026 Black Friday Event - Up to 63.4% Off

The event centers on a bundle covering DVD conversion, AI enhancement, media management, etc, with a final price of $79.95 after an extra coupon through Dec 6.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software, a developer of digital media and AI video processing applications, today announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion, running through December 6, 2026. The promotion features its flagship WinX 5-in-1 Bundle, bringing together five applications for DVD video conversion, AI video enhancement, data transfer, DVD backup, and multimedia playback. With a combined regular value of $218.80, the bundle is now available for $79.95 with an additional $10 coupon discount, giving customers up to 63% in savings.

A Unified Toolkit for Everyday Media Management

As the year-end holiday season approaches, households frequently revisit family video archives, digitize physical DVD collections, and organize personal media across upgraded mobile devices. These tasks often involve separate tools for format transcoding, resolution enhancement, disc backup, and cross-device file transfer. To streamline these workflows while reducing overall software expenditure, Digiarty Software has assembled multi-application bundles tailored to bring these functions together in a single purchase.

What the WinX 5-in-1 Bundle Includes

The bundle combines five applications designed to cover the complete lifecycle of physical and digital media management:

.WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – Converts physical DVDs into digital formats such as MP4 and MOV, making home recordings and movie collections easier to store and access on modern computers, smart TVs, and mobile devices. Its Level-3 hardware acceleration technology enables DVD conversion at speeds of up to 47X real time.

.Winxvideo AI – Leverages AI-powered models to upscale low-resolution footage to 4K, reduce blur and visual noise, and restore clarity in older family recordings. It also supports video conversion, compression, and screen recording. Recent updates introduced a Keep Original Colors option for greater control over color preservation during AI upscaling, along with output profiles for the iPhone 18 lineup.

.WinX MediaTrans – Facilitates high-speed transfer and library management of photos, videos, and music between Windows PCs and iPhones or iPads. It helps users organize and back up mobile media locally without relying entirely on cloud storage.

.WinX DVD Copy Pro – Provides exact optical DVD backup options, including disc-to-disc copying and saving DVD content as ISO images or MPEG-2 files for local storage and archiving.

.5KPlayer – Plays videos, DVDs, and music across supported formats and provides AirPlay functionality for compatible media streaming setups.

Bundle Pricing and Extra $10 Off

Running through December 6, 2026, the promotion drops the WinX 5-in-1 Bundle from its regular value of $218.80 to $89.95, and further down to $79.95 with coupon code 26BLACKFRIDAY-representing up to 63% in total savings.

For Apple desktop users, Digiarty Software has also introduced the MacX 3-in-1 Bundle, which includes MacX DVD Ripper, Macxvideo AI, and MacX MediaTrans, alongside 5KPlayer. It is available at $69.95, down from its $169.85 regular value using the same $10 coupon.

Beyond the featured bundles, the event also includes discounts on selected individual programs, two-app combos, and a specialized AI visual toolkit.

How to Claim the Extra $10 Discount

The additional $10 discount is available through the official 2026 Black Friday promotion page at . Customers can click the "Claim Now" button to automatically apply the $10 discount across any eligible bundle, toolkit, or individual deal. Alternatively, they can select an eligible offer and enter coupon code 26BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to deduct $10.

Unlike subscription-based software models that require recurring monthly or annual payments, the software offers in the promotion come with lifetime licenses and a one-time payment. These licenses include lifetime free updates, ongoing AI model enhancements, and support for future features at no extra cost.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of flagship brand WinXDVD, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty has developed a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 215 million software installations across 190+ countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

Bella Brown

Digiarty Software

+86 134 3847 4002

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Digiarty Announces 2026 Black Friday Software Bundle Deals, Offering Up to 63.4% Savings News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. November 23, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, IT Industry, Movie Industry, Technology



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