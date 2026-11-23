MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Christina Johnson Leads Graduate and Employment Engagement at Pawsperity, Helping Kansas City Graduates Build Confidence and Move Into Meaningful CareersKansas City, Missouri – Christina Johnson is the Graduate and Employment Engagement Manager at Pawsperity, a Kansas City nonprofit that empowers individuals through professional dog grooming education and workforce development. Her path to this role is deeply personal. After spending approximately a decade away from the workforce while navigating significant challenges, including the loss of her youngest son and a divorce, Christina enrolled in Pawsperity's program as a student.Following her graduation, Christina gained hands-on industry experience before returning to Pawsperity as a Grooming Instructor. She later advanced into her current leadership role, where she guides graduates as they transition into meaningful employment. She holds the AKC Safe Handling credential, reflecting her expertise and her commitment to industry best practices.In her current position, Christina prepares students for long-term success through workforce readiness training. Her work covers résumé development, interview preparation, professional communication, and employment engagement. Drawing on her own journey of resilience and transformation, she equips graduates with the confidence, practical skills, and support they need to thrive on the job. Her approach is rooted in second chances, compassionate leadership, and creating opportunities that help break cycles of poverty and unemployment.Christina attributes her success first to her faith and to provision from the Lord. She also credits the strong leadership and support system around her, which encouraged her to do the hard thing and step outside her comfort zone. That willingness to stretch beyond what felt familiar, she notes, has paid off.For young women entering her industry, Christina's advice centers on confidence. She explains that believing in oneself has to be the foundation, because success rarely follows for those who doubt they can achieve it. In her view, what a person expects of herself often shapes what she ultimately receives. She reminds her students that the people around them already believe in them, or they would not be in those seats.Beyond her daily responsibilities, Christina is a passionate advocate for personal growth, mental well-being, and supportive workplace cultures. She often shares and amplifies messages centered on trust, empathy, and leadership. Her accomplishments have earned national recognition, including a feature in the Andis Clipper“Create Your Way” campaign through nationally distributed photographs and videos. She has also appeared on the cover of a magazine highlighting her career journey.Through her own story and her dedication to every graduate she supports, Christina demonstrates how purpose and service can transform lives and build stronger communities. Her work shows that a new beginning is always within reach, and that the right support can turn hardship into lasting opportunity, a message of hope that defines the legacy of Christina Johnson.Learn More about Christina Johnson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Christina Johnson: Turning Resilience Into Workforce Readiness and Second Chances News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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