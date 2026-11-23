Rita M. Barksdale

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KeraLink International, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Rita M. Barksdale to its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of global leadership experience at Amazon and General Electric, Rita brings deep expertise in innovation, business transformation, strategic growth, and scaling solutions across international markets."KeraLink International brings together two things I deeply value: serving others and turning innovation into impact. Sight is a gift I treasure, and I'm honored to support the breaking down of barriers to eye care worldwide," said Rita.Rita held several director-level leadership roles at Amazon, overseeing businesses and initiatives across multiple consumer categories and global marketplaces. Previously, she led GE Healthcare's global Maternal Infant Care business, overseeing product development and the launch of an innovative infant warmer for low-resource settings, and held leadership positions at GE Appliances including General Manager, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.“Rita brings a unique combination of global business leadership, healthcare innovation, and experience scaling solutions that address real-world challenges,” said Michelle Bockman, President and CEO of KeraLink International.“As we continue advancing our mission to end avoidable corneal blindness through prevention, early detection, and novel treatments, her strategic insight and operational expertise will be invaluable in helping us expand our reach and impact.”Rita serves on the board of Active Minds and has served on the boards of Social Venture Partners Chicago, the Consumer Technology Association Retail Council, and the Chestnut Street YMCA. She holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia. She is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt and a co-inventor on two US patents.To learn more about KeraLink International and its mission to end avoidable corneal blindness, visit .

Hollie Oney

Keralink International Inc

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KeraLink International Welcomes Rita M. Barksdale to Board of Directors News Provided By Keralink International Inc November 23, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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