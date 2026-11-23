NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Art Educator, Professional Artist, and Assistant Teacher Nytia J. Jenkins Brings Hands-On, Sensory-Based Art Experiences to Young Learners in New YorkNew York, New York – Nytia J. Jenkins is an art educator, professional artist, and teaching assistant dedicated to using creativity as a tool for learning, self-expression, and community impact. She currently serves as an Assistant Teacher with the Independent Schools Admissions Association of Greater New York, where she supports young learners through engaging, hands-on, and sensory-based art experiences. Her approach to art education encourages creativity, exploration, and meaningful connections. She designs activities around themes such as nature and marine life.Nytia's passion for the arts began in childhood, and she has been creating art since the moment she could hold a pencil. As the first person in her family to attend and graduate from college, her educational journey reflects perseverance, determination, and a steady commitment to growth. She earned a Bachelor of Science from St. Francis College and a Master of Arts from St. John's University. On May 19, 2026, she graduated from Teachers College, Columbia University with her second master's degree, a Master of Arts in Art and Art Education.The path to that graduation was not without difficulty. Nytia has shared that the past two years brought both challenges and success, as her art career bloomed while she coped with the illness and loss of her grandmother. During the same period, she unexpectedly needed to seek new employment. Through it all, and with what she describes as God's grace, she completed her final semester with straight A's and found new opportunities opening before her. She credits the faculty and staff of Teachers College as a guiding light throughout that season. Her studies allowed her to deepen her love for the arts and reconnect with the simple joy of creating that she knew as a child.Alongside her work in the classroom, Nytia brings decades of experience as a working artist. She has collaborated with galleries internationally, and her work has been featured in art publications and numerous exhibitions. One of her original artworks has earned copyright registration under License No. VA 2-475-401. She continues to develop her artistic practice while advocating for the importance of arts education and representation in the visual arts. Outside of work, she explores her creativity through art, museum visits, interior design, and collecting and styling Barbie dolls.Nytia attributes her success first and foremost to God, whom she credits with blessing her with her talents and abilities. She also points to the importance of staying positive, maintaining a clear mind, and leading with honesty and authenticity, even during challenging times. The best career advice she has received is that when one door closes, another one opens. That lesson has taught her to stay resilient and trust the process. She has come to see unexpected changes as paths to better opportunities.For young women entering the art industry, Nytia encourages them to believe in themselves, stay confident in their abilities, and embrace what makes them unique. She advises them to understand their field and to represent themselves professionally at every step. Above all, she urges them never to lose their authenticity. In her view, a woman's strengths and individuality are exactly what set her apart in a crowded field.Nytia is candid about the realities facing artists in her industry today. She sees the biggest challenge in the art world as standing out among so many talented artists. Her answer is to showcase what makes her work distinctive and to choose opportunities that align with her goals and values. The values that guide Nytia's work and personal life are authenticity, honesty, integrity, accountability, humility, and faith. She prefers to let her work speak for itself, treats others with respect, and stays true to her character in every situation. These principles inform both her teaching with young learners and her own artistic practice.Nytia's commitment to others extends beyond the classroom and the studio. She volunteers with Art2Hearts and is a member of Children International, lending her time and creativity to causes beyond her own practice. Looking ahead, she hopes to inspire future generations of artists and educators by encouraging others to embrace their individuality, believe in their abilities, and use their talents to create meaningful change. She has expressed gratitude to Teachers College for all it has given her and a desire to pay that support forward.From her first drawings as a child to her recent graduation from Teachers College, Nytia has built a life around the belief that art can teach, inspire, and connect. Her resilience through loss and change, her faith, and her dedication to young learners give her work a depth that reaches well beyond any single gallery or classroom. Through every lesson she leads and every piece she creates, she shows that authenticity is a lasting source of strength, a message that defines the work of Nytia J. Jenkins.Learn More about Nytia J. Jenkins:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her WordPress site,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Nytia J. Jenkins, Uses Creativity, Faith, and Authenticity to Inspire the Next Generation of Artists News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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