Woya Digital Launches SEO 2.0 for AI Search Visibility

New approach from Woya Digital brings SEO, GEO, AEO and local SEO together as businesses adapt to changing online discovery

- Steve O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Woya Digital and Fleet Street NewsBIRKIRKARA, MALTA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woya Digital, a specialist Malta-based SEO and digital PR agency serving businesses across the UK, Europe and beyond has launched a new website centred on SEO 2.0 methodology, its proprietary methodology combining traditional search engine optimisation, generative engine optimisation, answer engine optimisation and local SEO within a single programme.The new approach reflects a shift in how people find businesses and information online, with conventional Google results now operating alongside AI-generated search experiences and conversational platforms such as ChatGPT. Woya Digital's SEO 2.0 methodology is designed to address these forms of visibility together rather than treating AI search and established SEO as separate disciplines.Steve O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Woya Digital and Fleet Street News, said:“Search is no longer confined to a list of Google results. People can search Google, encounter an AI-generated answer or ask ChatGPT a question, sometimes as part of the same research journey. Businesses need to understand that these behaviours can coexist. SEO 2.0 is our way of bringing the disciplines together so that visibility is considered across traditional search, AI answers and local discovery rather than optimising for one channel in isolation.”AI Is Becoming Part of the Search LandscapeThe growth of generative AI has created an additional route through which consumers and businesses can research companies, services and subjects. OpenAI said in August 2026 that ChatGPT was available to more than one billion weekly active users, illustrating the scale at which conversational AI is now being used globally.That growth does not mean conventional search has disappeared. Instead, research indicates that AI-generated information is becoming integrated into existing search behaviour. A Pew Research Center analysis of browsing activity from 900 US adults found that 58% encountered at least one Google search with an AI-generated summary during March 2025. Users clicked a traditional search result in 8% of visits where an AI summary appeared, compared with 15% of visits without one.Woya Digital said the changing environment makes it increasingly important for businesses to consider how their brands, expertise, services and locations can be understood across different discovery systems.SEO 2.0 Combines Four Areas of VisibilityWoya Digital's SEO 2.0 framework combines traditional SEO with AEO, GEO and local SEO. The programme is intended to maintain established search fundamentals while accounting for the way AI systems can retrieve, interpret and present information when responding to users.Traditional SEO remains focused on organic search visibility, technical performance, content and authority. Local SEO addresses geographically relevant searches, while AEO and GEO consider how information is structured and established so that it can be understood and potentially surfaced within answer engines and generative AI experiences.O'Brien, who marked 20 years working in SEO in May 2026, said the development of AI search represents an evolution of online discovery rather than a reason for businesses to abandon established search practices.Woya Digital's position is that companies should begin adapting their visibility strategies as these behaviours develop, while continuing to invest in the fundamentals that make their businesses discoverable and credible online.About Woya DigitalWoya Digital is a specialist SEO and digital PR agency for high-value UK service businesses in finance, healthcare, legal, property, sport and travel. Founded by Steve O'Brien, who has more than twenty years in online search, Woya delivers SEO, AEO, GEO and local SEO as one programme, called SEO 2.0, built for Google rankings and AI search visibility. Delivery follows The Woya Way, a nine-step process built from more than a thousand campaigns. Pricing is fixed monthly, with defined deliverables and live client reporting. Woya Digital is the official marketing partner to children's charity The Atlas Foundation.

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital

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Woya Digital Launches SEO 2.0 Website for Search and AI Visibility News Provided By Fleet Street News November 23, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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