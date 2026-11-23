The Adoration of Simonetta (British English Edition)

A Sweeping Tale of Love, Art, Obsession, and the Italian Renaissance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Historium Press is delighted to announce the release of The Adoration of Simonetta by Mary J Thurlow, now available through Amazon US and Amazon UK in both American and British English editions.Step into the splendor and intrigue of Renaissance Florence, where art, ambition, forbidden love, and the pursuit of beauty collide.Florence, 1464. A fleeting kiss between a young art student, Sandro Botticelli, and a beautiful schoolgirl named Simonetta sets in motion an extraordinary story of passion and longing that will endure far beyond their lifetimes.As Botticelli rises to prominence under the patronage of the powerful Medici family, Simonetta becomes celebrated for her extraordinary beauty. Yet behind the admiration and expectations of society lies a woman yearning for freedom, a life beyond convention, and the opportunity to pursue her own dreams.When fate brings them together again, their connection reignites into a forbidden love. But in a world governed by family expectations, political ambition, religious constraints, and social appearances, love comes at a devastating price.Inspired by the lives of Sandro Botticelli and Simonetta Vespucci, The Adoration of Simonetta explores the enduring relationship between art and love, and the mysterious woman whose beauty became immortalised in some of the Renaissance's most celebrated paintings.Richly atmospheric and deeply evocative, this historical novel brings Renaissance Florence to life in a story of passion, sacrifice, ambition, and the timeless power of art.Some loves fade with time. Others are painted into eternity.AVAILABLE NOW!Choose your preferred edition:American English Edition – Amazon USBritish English Edition – Amazon UKDiscover the story behind the art. Discover The Adoration of Simonetta.Author: Mary J ThurlowPublisher: Historium PressGenre: Historical Fiction | Literary Fiction | Historical RomanceSetting: Renaissance Florence, Italy#TheAdorationOfSimonetta #MaryJThurlow #HistoriumPress #HistoricalFiction #RenaissanceFlorence #SandroBotticelli #SimonettaVespucci #HistoricalRomance #NewRelease #HistoricalNovel

Dee Marley

Historium Press

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"The Adoration of Simonetta" by Mary J Thurlow - Book Trailer

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Local UK Author Releases Stunning Novel About Simonetta Vespucci and Sandro Botticelli News Provided By Historium Press November 23, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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