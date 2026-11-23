Bill Watkins

Grid-to-chip AI data center leader and incoming Axiom Chairman brings decades of scaling, semiconductor, and critical power expertise to accelerate Accelovant.

- Bill Watkins, Chairman FlexNORTH VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelovant Technologies Corporation, a leader in the technology, design, and manufacture of AI-enabled fiber-optic sensing and control solutions for semiconductor, data center, critical power, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Bill Watkins to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive, Non-Fiduciary Director.Watkins brings extensive experience scaling global hardware enterprises and leading critical digital and electrical infrastructure providers across AI data center, utility, and semiconductor ecosystems. He currently serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board at Flex and will serve as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axiom following its spin-off from Flex. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Nextpower, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for modern energy infrastructure.Previously, Watkins served as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Seagate Technology, where he led the company's global expansion and operational execution across the data storage and semiconductor supply chains. His executive leadership also includes serving as Chairman of the Board at Avaya, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of utility-scale energy storage provider Imergy Power Systems, and as Chief Executive Officer of solid-state lighting innovator Bridgelux. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Texas."Accelovant represents a distinct class of technology leaders entering Silicon Valley, companies that have already proven to be the leading technology in demanding sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, and are now redefining the platforms and embedded technologies available for next generation of critical power and data center infrastructure," said Bill Watkins. "I look forward to working alongside Michael and the leadership team to scale the company's global footprint.""We're thrilled to have Bill's strategic counsel and expertise," said Michael Goldstein, Accelovant CEO. "Our Tier-1 semiconductor and critical power customers look for this kind of support as we scale to meet the accelerating demand."To learn more about Accelovant's leadership team and fiber-optic sensing solutions, visit .About AccelovantHeadquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant is a leader in the technology, design, and manufacture of AI-enabled fiber-optic sensing and control solutions for semiconductor, industrial, critical power, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement and control solutions that increase yields and uptime, decrease costs, and provide exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at .

Michael Goldstein

ACCELOVANT TECHNOLOGIES CORP

+1 855-736-7678



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Accelovant Appoints Flex Chairman and Former Seagate CEO Bill Watkins to Board of Directors News Provided By ACCELOVANT TECHNOLOGIES CORP November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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