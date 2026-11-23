Project: 101218274 Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Innovation Council. Neither the European Union nor the grantin

This recognition places CyberRidge among an elite group of innovators chosen for their potential to solve the security threats in the AI and Quantum era.

TELAVIV, ISRAEL, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRidge has been selected for co-funding by the European Innovation Council (EIC), Europe's flagship program for breakthrough technologies. In this highly selective round, only 71 companies were chosen out of 1211 applicants.

The European Commission set up the EIC in 2021 to identify, develop, and scale game-changing innovation, with a budget of over €10 billion for 2021 - 2027. Through the EIC Accelerator, it backs companies with a combination of grant funding and direct equity investment via the EIC Fund. Competition is intense, and only proposals judged to have exceptional technology and market potential are funded.

The Cyber Threat: Data-In-Transit Attacks

The EIC selected CyberRidge because our deep technology addresses a problem that remains unresolved: Harvest Now, Decrypt Later.

Today, adversaries are tapping optical fiber and recording encrypted traffic at scale. They can't read it yet, and they don't need to. As quantum computers mature and AI advances, everything stored today becomes readable. While there are plentiful solutions addressing the decryption side of the threat, the harvest side remains unaddressed and vulnerable to exfiltration and later exposure.

Every mainstream defense still produces a signal that can be recorded. That includes TLS, IPsec, MACsec, post-quantum cryptography, and even QKD. They make data harder to decrypt, but they don't stop it from being captured.

Carmel works differently. It applies photonic layer security, using the following methodology to convert digital data into unharvestable optical noise:

Spreads the signal across hundreds of wavelengths

Buries the signal beneath optical noise.

Protects the signal with photonic keys that change constantly and are never stored.

Anyone tapping the fiber finds no usable signal to harvest, and only the authorized Carmel receiver can reconstruct the data. Because the protection is grounded in physics rather than mathematical complexity, advances in computing power, quantum and AI included, don't erode it.

Carmel is also built for real networks. It replaces the transmission line card in existing optical infrastructure, so operators can add harvest-proof protection without redesigning their architecture.

What EIC Support Enables

EIC co-funding will accelerate Carmel's path to market across Europe. It will help us scale deployments with telecom operators, defense organizations and critical infrastructure providers, and expand our engineering capacity. It builds on the $26 million CyberRidge has raised from AWZ, Elron Ventures, Arkin Capital, RedSeed VC and the EU Horizon-EIC program.

For organizations whose data must stay confidential for a decade or more, the HNDL threat is openly exploited. The EIC's backing recognizes that closing it takes a different approach: making data in transit impossible to record.

Guy Berlyne

CyberRidge

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CyberRidge Selected for The Lucrative EIC Award For Innovation In Quantum Security News Provided By CyberRidge November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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