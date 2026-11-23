Sally Square book cover

Michael Deeze

New crime thriller follows Chicago problem-solver as a corporate power struggle threatens his crew, his code & everything he thought he understood about loyalty

- Michael DeezeMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Michael Deeze releases Sally Square (Indies United Publishing House ) this Friday, November 27, continuing the Thomas Quinn Mysteries with the third book in the crime-fiction series again set against the dangerous intersections of Chicago's criminal underworld and corporate power. The author grew up on what he calls“the mean streets of Chicago,” drawing from those experiences to write Sally Square and the other two in the series.At the center of the novel is a man who has built his reputation on solving problems that others cannot-or will not-handle. In neighborhoods where the justice system often falls short, Quinn has become a trusted fixer, navigating dangerous situations with a loyal crew, a steadying priest, and a personal code that keeps him from crossing certain lines.But his principles are put to the test when Sally Carlisle enters his world. A corporate envoy with an offer Quinn refuses, Sally proves difficult to dismiss. Sharp, fearless, and carrying secrets of her own, she gradually becomes an essential part of his operations. What initially appears to be an opportunity for her to escape a dangerous situation soon reveals itself to be something considerably more complicated.“What I love most about writing is discovering the depth of my characters. I want them to be three-dimensional people, with strengths and weaknesses, convictions and contradictions. I want them capable of examining their own motives, questioning their decisions, and recognizing when they've failed themselves or someone they love. Thomas Quinn and the people around him aren't simply heroes or villains. They're complicated human beings, sometimes admirable, sometimes deeply flawed, and often surprised by what they discover about themselves. For me, that's what makes a character worth writing-and a story worth telling.”As Quinn and his crew become entangled in a conflict with a corporation far more powerful than their usual adversaries, questions of loyalty and betrayal take on new meaning. Sally's motives become increasingly difficult to read, and Quinn must confront a plan that could leave everyone involved with more to lose than they imagined.With Sally Square, Deeze continues to explore the complicated motivations behind human behavior, weaving together crime, suspense, shifting allegiances, and the consequences of the choices people make when there is no easy way out.The novel is the third installment in the Thomas Quinn mystery series, following Quinn and The Deathbed Confessions.ABOUT MICHAEL DEEZEMichael Deeze is the pen name of Dr. Mike Nelson, a U.S. military veteran who practiced medicine for forty years, studying not only the human body but also the extraordinary complexity of the people who inhabit it. Those decades taught him to recognize the fears, ambitions, loyalties, and hidden motivations that make every individual unique.Today, he brings that understanding of human nature to his novels, creating characters whose strengths and weaknesses are as compelling as the dangers they confront. His body of work includes the Emmett Casey Chronicles, the Annie Abbott Chronicles, and the Thomas Quinn Mysteries, with each having three books in their series, making Sally Square his ninth book.From magical adventures to darker mysteries, his stories explore courage, betrayal, sacrifice, and the choices that ultimately define us. For Michael, the greatest adventure has always been discovering what makes people who they are.

Bruce Wawrzyniak

Now Hear This, Inc.

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Author Michael Deeze Releases Sally Square, Third Novel In Thomas Quinn Mystery Series News Provided By Now Hear This, Inc. November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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