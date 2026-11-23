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Travel expert and CBS News Travel Editor, Peter Greenberg, will share his latest tips on travel and how to make the most out of a visit to some of the top trending destinations.

Featuring speakers Pauline Frommer, Andrew McCarthy and Peter Greenberg, show-only travel deals & over 250 destinations under one roof.

- Jonathan Golicz - Vice President, Travel & Adventure Show SeriesFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Save the date, South Florida. After its first-ever South Florida show in 2026, America's largest travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show, returns Feb. 20-21, 2027 to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. To celebrate the Show's 2nd year and Cyber Monday, the Show Organizers are offering a special buy one ticket, get one ticket free from November 30th through December 3rd!With more than 250 destinations, tour companies, cruise lines and travel providers on the show floor, the South Florida Travel & Adventure Show is where travelers come to compare options, meet the experts face to face and book their 2027 trips on the spot with exclusive, show-only deals.Ready to plan your next adventure? information is being updated daily on travelshows/shows/south-florida, with advance online pricing of $18 for a one-day adult ticket and $27 for a two-day pass, available for a limited time. Children 17 and under are free with an adult, and U.S. active-duty military plus up to four immediate family members get in free with a valid military ID. Every ticket includes more than 60 travel seminars across three stages on the show floor, meet-and-greets with travel celebrities, and tens of thousands of dollars in travel savings, trip giveaways and show-only deals. Use the promo code THANKYOU27 to receive the offer.Headlining the 2027 lineup are Pauline Frommer, award-winning travel writer and publisher of Frommer's Guidebooks and Frommers; Andrew McCarthy, director, award-winning travel writer and actor; and Peter Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and CBS News Travel Editor. Attendees can catch their talks on the show stages and meet them in person in the meet-and-greet area, free with admission.Go Touch Down Travel & Tours and UnCruise Adventures are the event's Contributing Sponsors, while Visit Maine is a Supporting Sponsor. Fitting for a convention center next door to Port Everglades, cruise lovers can meet Supporting Sponsor Norwegian Cruise Line and explore other top cruise providers such as Celebrity Cruises. Unleash your wild side with Lazy Bear Lodge and celebrate Dolly Parton's legacy with Pigeon Forge, TN, all under one roof.For Calendar Listings:-What: America's favorite travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show, returns to South Florida Feb. 20-21, 2027 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. The 2027 show features keynote speakers Pauline Frommer, Andrew McCarthy and Peter Greenberg; more than 250 exhibitors; 60+ travel seminars; trip giveaways and show-only travel deals; and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma's photo booth.-When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, Feb. 21, 11 am – 4 pm-Where: Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center – 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-How: To purchase tickets, visit . Advance online tickets are $18 for one day and $27 for two days, for a limited time. Children 17 and under are free with an adult. As a thank you for their service, U.S. active-duty military and up to four members of their immediate family receive FREE admission (present U.S. active-duty military ID at the“Buy Tickets” registration counter at the show).CYBER MONDAY DEAL: Use the promo code THANKYOU27 from Cyber Monday, November 30, through Thursday, December 3, for buy one ticket, get one free ticket.Media interested in attending should visit HERE to apply for press credentials.About the Travel & Adventure Show SeriesThe Travel & Adventure Shows are the only series of consumer-facing travel trade shows in the United States, connecting top travel destinations and providers from around the globe with an audience of serious travel enthusiasts. The 2027 series spans 10 markets: Washington, D.C., New York, Phoenix, Chicago, South Florida, the Bay Area, Dallas, Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles, which together draw more than 150,000 attendees and 2,500 exhibitors each year.The Travel & Adventure Show Series is a division of Marketplace Events, LLC, North America's leading consumer and trade show organizer, producing more than 125 shows across 50+ markets. For more information, visit travelshows.

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SAVE THE DATE: THE SOUTH FLORIDA TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW RETURNS FEB. 20-21, 2027 - TICKETS ON SALE THIS CYBER MONDAY News Provided By Bettie Bomb LLC. November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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